Derwin James: Dalvin Cook is 'A Dog, He Brings it Every Play'

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The last time Derwin James and Dalvin Cook shared a football field, the two still played for Florida State Seminoles. James starred on defense as a do-it-all defensive back while Cook served as the centerpiece of the offense, an All-American running back.

On Sunday, the two will reunite at Dignity Health Sports Park when James' Los Angeles Chargers host Cook's Minnesota Vikings. James knows his defense faces a substantial challenge.

"He's a home-run hitter any down," James says of Cook. "I know what type of worker he is. He works hard every day. He's a dog. He brings it every play. So, we got to come out and be ready."

Cook saw the first two years of his NFL career derailed by injury. A torn ACL ended his rookie campaign after just four games while persistent hamstring trouble limited him to just 11 games in 2018. Though Cook's place as the Vikings' lead running back remained intact heading into this season, he has yet to establish himself as the dominant player of his college days.

Much has changed in 2019. Cook has put together his finest professional season, amassing 1,108 rushing yards and a league-best 13 touchdown runs. Cook also has another 503 yards as a receiver. Only Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has more yards from scrimmage entering Week 15.

James appreciates and supports his friend and former teammate, but he doesn't intend to go easy on Cook when the two face off Sunday.

"I mean, we're on different teams," James says. "Me, I'm a guy when we're in between the white lines, it's time to play. That's always been my mindset. But after the game, we're good friends."

