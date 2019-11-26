Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers Designate Derwin James (Foot) for Return Off IR

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers could soon have one of their most impactful defensive players in uniform for the first time this season. On Monday, the team designated All-Pro safety Derwin James for return off injured reserve, opening the door for him to play as soon as Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

James fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during training camp, an injury that forced him off the field and onto injured reserve after final cuts concluded in September. James remained in a walking boot through October and could not participate in practice despite becoming eligible to return after Week 8.

However, James' foot made progress over the past month. Though he has not yet officially returned to practice, James performed some work off to the side during the Chargers' trip to Colorado Springs, Colorado, prior to last Monday's Mexico City game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Los Angeles might have another key figure from their secondary back in the fold as well. The team designated safety Adrian Phillips for return off IR last week and he remains on track to play in the near future. Phillips fracture his forearm during the team's Week 2 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Though the Chargers face long odds as they attempt to earn a playoff berth, their current 4-7 record will not affect any decision on James or Philips. During a conference call last week, head coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers planned to play both James and Phillips this season if their health permits a return. "We're not taking, guys," Lynn said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers receive little help from Sunday's games

Jason B. Hirschhorn
1 0

The Chargers already faced long odds at making a playoff run and didn't receive much help from Sunday's slate of games.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers WR Keenan Allen reacts to kid's painting of him:…

2
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on the rookie performance of Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery:

0

Chargers CB Michael Davis Issued 2-Game Suspension

Jason B. Hirschhorn
1 0

Chargers' starting cornerback Michael Davis received a two-game ban for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.

At 4-7, Chargers' Playoff Hopes Effectively Extinguished

Jason B. Hirschhorn
1 0

The Chargers saw any realistic path to the playoffs close after losing to the Chiefs last week.

End of Philip Rivers Era Comes into View for Chargers

Jason B. Hirschhorn
1 1

After more than a decade as the Chargers' starting QB, Philip Rivers can no longer carry the franchise, and his time in Los Angeles will soon draw to a close.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

ESPN discusses the contract outlook for Melvin Gordon and several other running backs:

0
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on Hunter Henry's strong return from injury:

0
Jason B. Hirschhorn

ESPN reports on the arranged marriage between the Chargers and Rams, the often fraught efforts to…

0

Chargers how to watch and game center: Chiefs (6-4) at Chargers (4-6)

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Log in and join the in-game discussion as for the game-day open thread for Chiefs at Chargers.