How Minkah Fitzpatrick's Extension Impacts Derwin James' Future Contract

What does Derwin James' contract situation look like following Minkah Fitzpatrick's recent extension?

The Steelers have made safety Minkah Fitzpatrick the highest-paid player at the position in NFL history, signing him to a four-year extension worth more than $18.4 million per year, including $36 million guaranteed, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fitzpatrick is the first domino to fall as it pertains to the safety market. The bar has been set for Derwin James and Jessie Bates, who are the next safeties to follow by receiving lucrative contracts.

With Fitzpatrick setting a new precedent for the top tier safeties, it's clear where the negotiations will ultimately begin – at the value of $18.4 million annually and $36 million in guarantees.

James is entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Chargers opted into his fifth-year option.

However, an extension prior to the 2022 season could be on the horizon. Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported Tuesday that the Chargers and James have started preliminary discussions on a long-term extension with the belief that a deal will get done prior to the start of the regular season.

“Whenever that takes care of itself, it takes care of itself,” James said last month when asked about his contract situation. “My job right now is just to help guys like Khalil Mack and JT Woods get up to speed.”

James, 25, is coming off his second Pro Bowl season after asserting himself last year as the heartbeat of Brandon Staley's defense. He wore the green dot, relaying plays to his teammates on defense while flashing his unique versatility.

The Chargers organization have shown in recent years to take care of the players they've drafted when they turn into prominent assets, and James fits that mold.

Just ahead of free agency getting underway in March, the Chargers signed Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract, including $40 million guaranteed. In years prior, they inked Joey Bosa and Keenan Allen to longterm deals, retaining important pieces of the team's nucleus.

James has experienced injury concerns throughout his young career, but seemed to put those aside last season when he appeared in 15 games.

With a clean bill of health, James has proven to be one of the best safeties in the NFL as a result of his do-it-all ability. James should surpass the benchmark that Fitzpatrick set this week and could become the first safety to earn $20 million annually.

