Chargers S Derwin James Not Practicing Until He Receives Contract Extension

Derwin James is not practicing at training camp until he receives a new contract extension.

COSTA MESA – Chargers safety Derwin James arrived Tuesday morning to the team headquarters for training camp report date despite seeking a new contract.

On Wednesday, the first official training camp practice, James was also present at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. He did, however, spend the morning with his helmet off, energizing his teammates from the sideline without participating.

James also had offseason labrum surgery in February, which led to him being limited throughout the team's OTA and minicamp portion of the offseason program. But on Day 1 of training camp, head coach Brandon Staley said James' shoulder is fully healed and pointed to his contract situation as the reasoning behind him not being on the field practicing.

"We've got full respect for Derwin, his agent, David Mulugheta, who's one of the best in business," Staley said after the first practice of training camp. "I think there's full respect on both sides. They know how much we love Derwin. Derwin knows how much we love him. We're just working through that process right now."

Staley sounded optimistic that an extension is destined to come soon and that James would slot right into the secondary without any limitations from his shoulder.

James is currently entering the season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. An extension is likely to put him No. 1 at the safety position, surpassing Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who signed a four-year, $$73 million contract extension, including $36 million guaranteed last month. In essence, James' future contract is expected to be in the ballpark of $18-$20 million annually.

“Whenever that takes care of itself, it takes care of itself," James said during OTAs regarding his contract situation. "My job right now is just to help guys like Khalil Mack and JT Woods get up to speed.”

