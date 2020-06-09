ChargerReport
Chargers' Derwin James Ranks No. 31 in PFF50

Jason B. Hirschhorn

If the Los Angeles Chargers have a resurgent season in 2020, their defense will play a significant part in that effort. Already, two members of the unit have landed in PFF50, Pro Football Focus' list of the top 50 players entering the upcoming season. Another defensive back from Los Angeles increases that figure to three, as third-year safety Derwin James Jr. came in at No. 31 on the list.

In a certain sense, James represents the largest addition the Chargers received this offseason. Though he enters his third year with the franchise, he missed all but the final month of the 2019 season. By that point, Los Angeles had effectively fallen out of playoff contention and James had yet to fully recover from the broken foot he suffered during training camp. Still, the defensive back made an instant impact upon his return to the field, playing all but one defensive snap and lining up at safety, linebacker, edge rusher, and cornerback in a tightly contested matchup with the Denver Broncos on Dec. 1.

Now fully healthy, James could have his most productive season yet in 2020. The additions made around him -- the signing of All-Pro slot corner Chris Harris, the selection of linebacker Kenneth Murray in the first round -- could free the Chargers to move around the defense more freely and better optimize his play-making skills. Should that occur, James can play more frequently near the line of scrimmage where his size, speed, and smarts make him a nightmare for opposing offenses.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Ex-Chargers QB Philip Rivers 'Already Calling Guys to Throw' in Indy

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has already organized throwing sessions with his new Colts teammates, according to head coach Frank Reich.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL, NFLPA Squabble Over Players Returning to Club Facilities

The NFL and NFLPA continue to squabble over how and when players could return to team facilities later this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Build Through Trenches in ESPN NFL Redraft

In a redraft of the entire NFL, the Chargers ended up with three players in the trenches as well as second-year quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers WR Reche Caldwell Killed Saturday

Former Chargers wide receiver Reche Caldwell died Saturday of gunshot wounds after robbers ambushed him outside his Tampa home.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Worker Dies After Fall from Roof

A construction worker died following a fall from the roof of SoFi Stadium, the future home of the Chargers and Rams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Least Likely League to Not Crown 2020 Champion

According to oddsmakers, the NFL appears the least likely major North American sports league to not crown a 2020 champion.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Casey Hayward Ranks No. 39 in PFF50

Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. ranked No. 39 overall in PFF50.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Austin Ekeler's Workout-Warrior Reputation Began as a College Freshman

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's reputation as a workout warrior dates back to his earliest days in college.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

DanKuhn14

Chargers Legend LaDainian Tomlinson Named Top Fantasy RB of All-Time

Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson topped a list of greatest fantasy running backs of all-time.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Drew Brees' Anthem Comments Draw Criticism from Roderic Teamer

Drew Brees' comments about "disrespecting the flag" have drawn criticism from many corners, including Chargers safety and New Orleans native Roderic Teamer.

Jason B. Hirschhorn