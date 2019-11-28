Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers' Derwin James Feels Ready to Return Soon from Foot Injury

Jason B. Hirschhorn

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers' 2019 season irrevocably changed the moment All-Pro safety Derwin James fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during training camp. The injury insured that James would miss at least half of the year on injured reserve and keep one of the NFL's young stars from building upon his breakout rookie campaign.

But while nothing can give back the past three months and change to James, the defensive back can still have an impact on what remains of the season. The Chargers designated James for return from IR earlier this week, giving him and fellow injured safety Adrian Phillips the opportunity to rejoin the defense in December.

"I've been rehabbing and working my butt off, me and Adrian Phillips," James says. "Like I say, man, I got to get in shape. Get ready to play and make plays."

The Chargers defense has looked like a shell of itself during James' absence. Despite his young age, James rates as one of the league's most dangerous and versatile defenders, one that allowed defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to deploy seven defensive backs together during last season's playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens. James' presence should also help Los Angeles shore up the tackling deficiencies that have plagued the unit most of the year.

How soon can James return to the field? According to him, perhaps as soon as Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

"I'm closer to it," James says. "Cause I've been doing it a couple of weeks now. So now I'm getting really, really close to where I know I need to be in order to have a great game Sunday."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers' Philip Rivers: 'No Lost Confidence' Over Turnovers

Jason B. Hirschhorn
1 0

Philip Rivers says he has not lost confidence in his quarterbacking ability despite recent slew of turnovers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers.com's Ben Friedl previews Sunday's Chargers-Broncos game:

0

Philip Rivers Sees Positives in His Season Despite 'Tough 2-Game Stretch'

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Despite tossing seven interceptions over the Chargers' last two games, Philip Rivers sees some positives in his 2019 performance.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' injury report for Wednesday:

0

Chargers' Playoff Hopes Rest on December Dominance Under Anthony Lynn

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

Since Anthony Lynn took over the Chargers in 2017, his team has dominated the month of December more thoroughly than any other.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers fall out of the teens in ESPN's latest power rankings:

0

Chargers' Secondary Prepares for Davis' Suspension, Impending Return of James and Phillips

Jason B. Hirschhorn
0

The Chargers' secondary must adjust to corner Michael Davis' two-game suspension as well as the impending return of safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on Derek Watt's case to make the Pro Bowl on special teams:

0
Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Wire on Philip Rivers' issues with his offensive line:

0

Chargers receive little help from Sunday's games

Jason B. Hirschhorn
1 0

The Chargers already faced long odds at making a playoff run and didn't receive much help from Sunday's slate of games.