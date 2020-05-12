Chargers' Derwin James Makes Pro Football Focus' Top 25 Under 25

The Los Angeles Chargers have amassed many young, talented players in recent years, a group that they believe can catapult the franchise into title contention in the not-too-distant future. Several of those players have yet to celebrate their 25th birthday.

This week, Pro Football Focus released its ranking of the top 25 players in the NFL currently under the age of 25. That list included a certain Los Angeles do-it-all defensive back.

4. S DERWIN JAMES, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Age at kickoff: 24 years, 1 month, 7 days

We only really have one season to go off with James as he missed most of 2019 with injury, but he did exactly what we expected him to do in that 2018 rookie season coming out of Florida State. Like Jamal Adams, James is a versatile defender who can produce high-quality play in all phases of the game, as evidenced by his 80.0-plus grades in run defense, coverage and as a blitzer as a rookie. He did much of the same upon his return to the field in 2019 (82.5 overall grade), and it's hard to see him not playing at that same level next season.

James' All-Pro rookie campaign sent the bar incredibly high for what the Chargers can expect from him moving forward. While he missed all but the final month of the 2019 season, his impact became readily apparent from his first game back in action. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley deployed James everywhere, whether as an overhang defender, an edge rusher, a deep safety, or slot corner. Few players in the NFL can handle more than one of those duties, and yet James demonstrated the ability to perform all of them after a prolonged absence due to a foot injury.

In 2020, the Chargers could move James around even more than before. With a surplus of talent in the secondary, James might play closer to the line of scrimmage or out wide in coverage frequently, an approach with which the third-year pro feels completely comfortable. Bradley said earlier in May that how soon rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray proves he can handle covering running backs will help determine how much James plays away from the middle of the field.

