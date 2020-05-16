ChargerReport
Chargers' Desmond King Helps Deliver 100 Meals to Medical Workers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, professional athletes everywhere have looked for ways to step up and lend a hand to those putting their lives on the line. One of those athletes, Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King, joined in those efforts this week, providing meals and support at Placentia-Linda Hospital in Southern California.

"We owe it all to them putting their lives at risk during a time like this to make the world better for us," King said. "It's not a good time for everybody, but right now we're taking this time to celebrate them and the dedication that they give to make everything better for everyone else."

King helped delivered 100 meals to the medical workers as a hospital as part of the defensive back's King Kares Foundation's relief efforts. Like many hospitals in California, Placentia-Linda has seen a significant uptick in patients due to the viral pandemic. King becomes the latest member of the Chargers to provide service to the local community as many of his teammates as well as ownership have provided funds and help to the greater Los Angeles area this year.

"We didn't really have this back where I was growing up," King said. "I feel like -- to use the platform that I have to give back to the community. I feel like that's what I'm here for. To give service back to wherever I'm at."

Though Los Angeles and the state of California have begun to ease restrictions, the area remains a hotspot for the virus. Efforts like King's has helped ease the pain for those most directly affected by the pandemic.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

