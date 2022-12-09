Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers wrapped up their final practice of the week and the team handed out five game designations.
Cornerback Bryce Callahan (groin), safety Derwin James (quad), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) have been deemed doubtful. Tight end Richard Rodgers (knee) is questionable.
Ultimately, the Chargers could be short-handed on defense with three of their starters' game status left in question against a Dolphins offense that ranks eighth in scoring output.
The Dolphins have their share of injuries too, with four players deemed questionable and one doubtful.
Chargers injury report
Did not participate:
- CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
- C/G Will Clapp (shoulder)
- S Derwin James (quad)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)
- TE Richard Rodgers (knee)
Full:
- WR DeAndre Carter (quad)
- CB Michael Davis (knee)
- G Zion Johnson (shoulder)
- C Corey Linsley (concussion)
- LB Kenneth Murray (hamstring)
- OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)
- WR Mike Williams (ankle)
Game status:
- Doubtful: CB Bryce Callahan, S Derwin James, DL Sebastian Joseph Day, T Trey Pipkins
- Questionable: TE Richard Rodgers
Dolphins injury report
Did not participate:
- WR River Cracraft (calf)
Limited:
- T Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral)
- DT Raekwon Davis (knee)
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee)
- TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee)
- DT Justin Zimmer (back)
Full:
- LB Jerome Backer (hip)
- S Eric Rowe (back)
- WR Tyreek Hill (illness)
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (ankle)
- RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder)
- OL Robert Jones (shoulder)
- CB Kader Kohou (thumb)
- WR Jaylen Waddle (fibula)
Game status:
- Doubtful: WR River Cracraft
- Questionable: T Terron Armstead, QB Teddy Bridgewater, TE Durham Smythe, DT Justin Zimmer
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.