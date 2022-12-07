Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers and Dolphins have released their first injury report of the week.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers used Wednesday to hold a walkthrough, rather than navigate a normal practice to start the week.

As the Chargers released Wednesday's injury report, the participation is an estimation on behalf of the team.

Center Corey Linsley (concussion) remains in the league's protocol, right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) won’t practice tomorrow, wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice at some point this week, and safety Derwin James (quad) and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) are day-to-day. 

Chargers injury report

Did not participate: 

  • S Derwin James (quad)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)
  • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee)

Limited:

  • CB Bryce Callahan (groin)
  • G Zion Johnson (shoulder)
  • C Corey Linsley (concussion)
  • LB Kenneth Murray (hamstring)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Full:

  • WR DeAndre Carter (quad)
  • C/G Will Clapp (shoulder)
  • CB Michael Davis (knee)
  • OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

Dolphins injury report

*Injury report will be updated following its release.

