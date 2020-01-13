Legendary Chargers Coach Don Coryell Misses 2020 Hall of Fame Cut

Legendary San Diego Chargers head coach Don Coryell's wait for Pro Football Hall of Fame immortality will continue for at least another year. During the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher learned of their induction into the hall, filling the two available spots for coaches in the 2020 class. Coryell missed the final cut along with Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, and Dick Vermeil.

To commemorate its 100th season, the NFL expanded the upcoming Hall of Fame class to include 15 total inductees. The class will include 10 "senior" members (those whose eligibility for induction had already lapsed), three "constructors" (owners, executives, and officials), and the two aforementioned coaches. The league will reveal the full list of inductees during the NFL honors ceremony the weekend of Super Bowl LIV.

Coryell first burst into the national consciousness as the head coach of San Diego State University in the 1960s, running a then-unusual pass-heavy offense that put the football program on the map. From there, he moved up to the NFL as the head coach of the St. Louis Cardinals where he remained for five seasons. The Chargers hired Coryell in 1978, kicking off one of the most dominant eras in the franchise's history.

The Chargers made the playoffs in each of Coryell's first four full seasons as head coach. During that time, quarterback Dan Fouts developed into an All-Pro, leading the league in passing for four consecutive seasons. The team twice made the conference title game, though fell short of a Super Bowl appearance.

The lack of a championship likely contributed to Coryell's exclusion from the Hall of Fame thus far. As the Hall of Fame will revert back to its standard class sizes after 2020, his window to earn induction appears likely to have closed.

Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member.