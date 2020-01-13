Chargers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Legendary Chargers Coach Don Coryell Misses 2020 Hall of Fame Cut

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Legendary San Diego Chargers head coach Don Coryell's wait for Pro Football Hall of Fame immortality will continue for at least another year. During the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson and former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher learned of their induction into the hall, filling the two available spots for coaches in the 2020 class. Coryell missed the final cut along with Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, and Dick Vermeil.

To commemorate its 100th season, the NFL expanded the upcoming Hall of Fame class to include 15 total inductees. The class will include 10 "senior" members (those whose eligibility for induction had already lapsed), three "constructors" (owners, executives, and officials), and the two aforementioned coaches. The league will reveal the full list of inductees during the NFL honors ceremony the weekend of Super Bowl LIV.

Coryell first burst into the national consciousness as the head coach of San Diego State University in the 1960s, running a then-unusual pass-heavy offense that put the football program on the map. From there, he moved up to the NFL as the head coach of the St. Louis Cardinals where he remained for five seasons. The Chargers hired Coryell in 1978, kicking off one of the most dominant eras in the franchise's history.

The Chargers made the playoffs in each of Coryell's first four full seasons as head coach. During that time, quarterback Dan Fouts developed into an All-Pro, leading the league in passing for four consecutive seasons. The team twice made the conference title game, though fell short of a Super Bowl appearance.

The lack of a championship likely contributed to Coryell's exclusion from the Hall of Fame thus far. As the Hall of Fame will revert back to its standard class sizes after 2020, his window to earn induction appears likely to have closed.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Athletic on the Chargers' free-agent priorities…

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Lessons the Chargers Can Learn from Final 8 Playoff Teams

Though the Chargers won't play this weekend, they can learn valuable lessons from the eight teams still alive in the playoffs.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Dillon88

The LA Times' report on the new legal issues that have popped up with the Chargers-Rams new stadium…

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Georgia's Jake Fromm Joins Highly Anticipated Rookie QB Class

Georgia's Jake Fromm becomes the latest quarterback to declare early for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

3rd_N_Ten

Chargers Wire conducted a three-round mock draft…

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic ranks the Chargers' positions in terms of draft need…

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Draft: Top QB Prospect Justin Herbert to Attend Senior Bowl

Coveted quarterback prospect Justin Herbert has accepted an invitation to take part in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

3rd_N_Ten

Shawne Merriman on rumors of Tom Brady joining the Chargers: "JUST STOP!!!!!"…

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers to Retain Shane Steichen as Offensive Coordinator

The Chargers have decided to retain Shane Steichen, who took over as offensive coordinator after the midseason firing of Ken Whisenhunt.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

The Athletic on the Chargers' offseason needs…

Jason B. Hirschhorn