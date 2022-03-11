Skip to main content
Player(s)
Donald Parham Jr.
Team(s)
Los Angeles Chargers

Report: Chargers Tendering ERFA TE Donald Parham

Chargers tight end Donald Parham receives contract tender for the 2022 season.

The Chargers have tendered tight end Donald Parham, one of the team's exclusive rights free agents, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

When teams offer a player an ERFA tender, they're receiving a one-year deal, usually on a minimum salary. The play must sign the tender or are forced to sit out for the season. They don't have the option to decline the tender or negotiate with other teams.

Therefore, you can expect Parham back for the 2022 season.

Parham had a rough ending last year when his season was cut short after suffering a scary neck injury against the Chiefs that required him to be taken to the UCLA Harbor Medical Center for further examinations.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (48) catches the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kyed's report also states that Parham is fully cleared from his concussion and ready to play in 2022. Encouraging news.

Prior to the injury, Parham set career highs in receptions (20) and receiving yards (190) while tacking on three touchdowns. He also took strides of improvement as a blocker while seeing action across 14 games last season.

With tight end Jared Cook set to hit free agency at the start of the new league year, Parham currently sits atop the Chargers' depth chart at the position.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Jun 1, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

With Justin Herbert on a Rookie Contract, the Chargers Still Have Plenty of Cap Space Following Khalil Mack Trade

By Nicholas Cothrel2 hours ago
Nov 24, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) looks on from the bench in the first quarter against the New York Giants at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Brandon Staley and Khalil Mack Relationship Runs Deep, Dating Back to Their Days in Chicago

By Nicholas Cothrel5 hours ago
Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Acquire Khalil Mack in Blockbuster Trade With Bears

By Nicholas Cothrel21 hours ago
Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Who is the 'Dream' Free Agent for the Chargers?

By Connor O'BrienMar 10, 2022
Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) talks to wide receiver Mike Williams (81) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Influence of Playing With Justin Herbert 'Was Huge' in Mike Williams' Decision to Re-Sign With Chargers

By Nicholas CothrelMar 9, 2022
Dec 17, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

5 Cost-Effective Free Agents the Chargers Should Target

By MJ HurleyMar 9, 2022
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

What the Mike Williams Contract Extension Could Mean for How the Chargers Attack the Offseason

By Nicholas CothrelMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17107403
Draft

Chargers 2022 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Post-Combine Edition

By Nicholas CothrelMar 9, 2022