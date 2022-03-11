Report: Chargers Tendering ERFA TE Donald Parham

The Chargers have tendered tight end Donald Parham, one of the team's exclusive rights free agents, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

When teams offer a player an ERFA tender, they're receiving a one-year deal, usually on a minimum salary. The play must sign the tender or are forced to sit out for the season. They don't have the option to decline the tender or negotiate with other teams.

Therefore, you can expect Parham back for the 2022 season.

Parham had a rough ending last year when his season was cut short after suffering a scary neck injury against the Chiefs that required him to be taken to the UCLA Harbor Medical Center for further examinations.

Aug 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. (48) catches the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kyed's report also states that Parham is fully cleared from his concussion and ready to play in 2022. Encouraging news.

Prior to the injury, Parham set career highs in receptions (20) and receiving yards (190) while tacking on three touchdowns. He also took strides of improvement as a blocker while seeing action across 14 games last season.

With tight end Jared Cook set to hit free agency at the start of the new league year, Parham currently sits atop the Chargers' depth chart at the position.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick and Charger Report on Twitter @NickCothrel & @ChargerReport for more Chargers coverage.