Drue Tranquill has Grown into Integral Part of Chargers Defense

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- When the Los Angeles Chargers selected Drue Tranquill in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, they expected the Notre Dame product to become a core piece of the special-teams units and, perhaps, an occasional contributor to the defense by the end of his rookie season.

Tranquill delivered on special teams, but he has grown into something far more integral to the Chargers defense.

"I think, individually, my idea and my goal was just to embrace my role, whatever that was," Tranquill says. "Early on, that was special teams, so I did my best to make tackles, make plays, block kicks and do what I could do to help our team in that way. It's kind of evolved a little bit more into a defensive role now. Just trying to get the calls, get the guys set up, make plays, TFLs, tackles and do what I can. I think when guys are embracing our roles, we operate at our best."

Though Tranquill officially has started just three games, the Chargers have given him substantial snaps throughout the season. Some of that resulted from an early season ankle injury to veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman, but Tranquill's play has justified his continued role on defense.

Entering Week 15, Tranquill ranks second on the Chargers in total tackles (58) and has only given up seven first downs, according to Pro Football Focus. Tranquill's background as a college safety has also made him an asset in pass coverage. Over his past four games, opposing quarterbacks have a pedestrian 86.4 passer rating when throwing in Tranquill's direction.

While Tranquill deserves a lot of the credit for his development, he points to the help his teammates and coaches have provided him this season.

"We have a veteran group in the linebacker room, obviously, starting out with Thomas (Davis) and his 15 years of experience, and even Denzel and his five or six years," Tranquill says. "He's our best run defender. To learn from him in the run game and be able to learn from Thomas in the pass game, Thomas being a former safety himself, has been cool. Obviously, Coach (Richard) Smith has been in the league a long time and is one of the best technical coaches I've ever had in regards to the detail of the position. I certainly appreciate his expertise and what he brings to the table in terms of learning the linebacker position."

