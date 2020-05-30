ChargerReport
Chargers' Drue Tranquill Highlighted as Underrated Player by PFF

Jason B. Hirschhorn

In part due to the Los Angeles Chargers' 5-11 record last season, several positive developments went largely unnoticed outside of Southern California. One of those, the emergence of fourth-round pick Drue Tranquill late in the year, could have a significant impact on how the defense performs in the coming years.

This week, Pro Football Focus published an article detailing the most underrated player on each of the 32 teams in the NFL. Though the Chargers had several candidates, PFF highlighted Tranquill as a player with significant upside capable of taking on a larger role in 2020.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: LB DRUE TRANQUILL

Athleticism like Tranquill displayed at the 2019 NFL Combine (4.57 second 40-yard dash, 6.94 second three-cone and a 37.5-inch vertical jump) married with strong coverage results coming out of college (80-plus coverage grades in each of his last two seasons) is a recipe for success in the pros. As a fourth-round pick, Tranquill had a limited role in his first season as a member of the Chargers' defense, but he did some promising things during his time on the field, earning a 66.6 overall grade for the year. Even with the Chargers trading back up into the first round to take Kenneth Murray, there is plenty of reason to expect the second-year player out of Notre Dame to take another step forward in 2020.

The Chargers will likely feature veteran Denzel Perryman as the middle linebacker in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's base defense. However, given Tranquill's athleticism and ability to cover space, he should eat into that workload as the season unfolds. At some point, Tranquill could even take over the job altogether, leaving new teammates Kenneth Murray and Nick Vigil to handle the other starting linebacker roles.

Tom Telesco Says Chargers Have 'Very Good Quarterback Room'

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco says the team has a "very good quarterback room" with the return of Tyrod Taylor and selection of Justin Herbert.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Hunter Henry Discusses Chargers' QB Competition

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry thinks highly of both veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor and first-round pick Justin Herbert.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon Says Chargers Prepared Him to Play in Front of No Fans

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon says the lack of fan support he received while with the Chargers prepared him to play in front of empty stadiums.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Tables Onside Kick Alternative, Adds Third IR-Return Designation

The NFL did not pass a proposal that would have allowed teams to attempt a fourth-and-15 play instead of an onside kick but did expand the IR-return rules.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Lands at No. 34 in Chris Simms' QB Countdown

Tyrod Taylor becomes the second Chargers passer included on Chris Simms' ranking of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Bryan Bulaga Laments Only Reaching One Super Bowl with Packers

New Chargers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga still has trouble with the fact he only played in one Super Bowl with the Packers over the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Chris Harris Jr. Makes SI's All-Decade Underrated Team

New Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. made the cut for Sports Illustrated's all-decade underrated team for the 2010s.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Rookie Justin Herbert Ranks 37th on Chris Simms' QB List

Chargers rookie Justin Herbert made the cut for NBC Sports' Chris Simms' ranking of the top-40 quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 Manning Passing Academy Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Manning Passing Academy, which once featured new Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, will not take place in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn a Longshot to Win 2020 Coach of the Year

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn currently has 30/1 odds of winning AP Coach of the Year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

