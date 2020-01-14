Chargers' Drue Tranquill Earns PFWA All-Rookie Honors for 2019

A day after naming multiple members of the Los Angeles Chargers to the All-AFC team, the Pro Football Writers of America honored linebacker Drue Tranquill as a 2019 All-Rookie selection. Tranquill made the cut as a special-teams contributor.

A fourth-round pick last April, Tranquill first carved out a niche on special teams where he combined with fullback Derek Watt to produce one of the better coverage units in the league. Tranquill finished tied for the ninth most special-teams tackles with 11. As the season progressed, Tranquill began to see more action on defense where he regularly replaced veteran Denzel Perryman in passing situations. Tranquill started three of the Chargers' final six games and saw extensive snaps from scrimmage throughout that stretch.

"He falls in that category -- earned a role on special teams, earned a role playing in nickel and then earned a role playing in base, and did a really nice job," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said of Tranquill. "He's smart, he's tough, he runs well. He fits a lot of things that we want to do on defense and he did a really nice job. The kid's tough."

Tranquill's selection marks the fifth consecutive season the Chargers have landed a player on the PFWA All-Rookie team. A year ago, defensive back Derwin James made the cut while also earning All-AFC and All-NFL honors. Offensive lineman Dan Feeney made the All-Rookie team in 2017 while defensive end Joey Bosa did the same a season earlier. Josh Lambo earned All-Rookie honors at kicker in 2015.

