Report: Chargers Extending K Dustin Hopkins

The Chargers are reportedly bringing back kicker Dustin Hopkins.

The Chargers are extending the contract of kicker Dustin Hopkins, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler

Fowler's report also indicates that the deal should be finalized by early next week.

Hopkins joined the Chargers ahead of Week 8 and served as the team's placekicker for the final 11 games. Hopkins made 18-of-20 field goal attempts and was 30-of-32 on extra points.

The kicker position has been a revolving door in recent years for the Chargers and once Hopkins came aboard mid-season, he emerged as a reliable option. 

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins (6) kicks a field goal during the second half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Hopkins, 31, spent seven years in Washington before arriving in Los Angeles. He was originally drafted by the Bills in the sixth-round of the 2013 NFL Draft. After being waived a year after Buffalo drafted him, Hopkins has been a stable kicker over the course of his seven-year career, making 85% of his kicks and 94% of his extra points.

Hopkins is the latest addition to the Chargers this offseason. Previously they’ve re-signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a three-year, $60 million contract extension. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco also pulled off a blockbuster trade, sending a pair of draft picks to the Bears in exchange for star pass rusher Khalil Mack.

On Friday, the Chargers tendered tight end Donald Parham and wide receiver Jalen Guyton, bringing them back for the 2022 season.

Monday starts the legal tampering period of free agency so additional moves should be well on their way in the coming days.

