Early Lines Favor Chargers in Seven Games on 2020 Schedule

A significant portion of the NFL's fan base follows the games at least in part due to sports wagering. As such, the release of the 2020 regular-season schedule allows for oddsmakers to unveil early lines on every game. While the spreads will look different in most cases when those contests arrive, these provide an early look into how professional gamblers see the year unfolding.

Despite coming off a 5-11 season, the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves relatively well regarded by the oddsmakers. According to wagering site BetOnline, the Chargers are currently favored in seven of their 16 games, dogs in seven others, and pick'ems in the remaining two. By comparison, the Denver Broncos are favored in just five games while the Las Vegas Raiders are favored in just three.

Check out the early lines for all the Chargers' scheduled 2020 games below.

Week 1 - Los Angeles Chargers -3½ @ Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2 - Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers +5½

Week 3 - Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Chargers -6½

Week 4 - Los Angeles Chargers +6 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 - Los Angeles Chargers +10 @ New Orleans Saints

Week 6 - New York Jets @ Los Angeles Chargers -4

Week 7 - Los Angeles Chargers pk @ Miami Dolphins

Week 8 - Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers -7

Week 9 - Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers -4

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 - Los Angeles Chargers +2½ @ Denver Broncos

Week 12 - Los Angeles Chargers +5½ @ Buffalo Bills

Week 13 - New England Patriots @ Los Angeles Chargers pk

Week 14 - Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Chargers -2½

Week 15 - Los Angeles Chargers +1 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 - Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers -2½

Week 17 - Los Angeles Chargers +10½ @ Kansas City Chiefs