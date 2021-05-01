Chargers Edge Rusher Chris Rumph II Excited to Learn From Joey Bosa

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley noted in a recent press conference that he doesn't use defensive end or outside linebacker to describe his pass rushers. He calls them edge rushers. The Chargers needed more depth and got it when they selected Chris Rumph II from Duke in the fourth round.

While at Duke, Rumph improved his numbers every season, going from three sacks year one to 6.5 year two, and finishing off his third season with eight. He also added 33 tackles for loss, so he knows how to get in the backfield.

Rumph's father, Chris Rumph, has been a coach since 1997. He is currently the defensive line coach of the Chicago Bears, which means he coaches the position his son plays.

"Just the lessons I learned just from being around the players that he's coached, and learning from their mistakes, and also the things that they've done to be successful," explained Rumph. "So just being around that and absorbing their energy and their vision for the game definitely know helped me become the player I am today."

He might be a little undersized at 6'3 and 235 pounds but expect Brandon Staley to have a plan for him. Rumph is very athletic and can do a lot of different things. When speaking to the media, Rumph said he modeled his game around Broncos defensive end Von Miller and Bears end Khalil Mack. Two guys that Staley coached.

"We got one guy with the Chargers right now that I'm having to learn under," said Rumph. "So I'm excited to learn from him. He's a great player. All the accolades he has are well deserved. So, I'm excited to get the work."

He is talking about edge rusher Joey Bosa. The Bolts pro bowl edge rusher has been in the NFL for five seasons and has sacked the opposing quarterback 47.5 times. Rumph said multiple times how excited he is to play with Bosa.

"Joe is a dog," said Rumph. "I'm excited to play with somebody who just relentless to the quarterback as he is. So, I'm ready for that and also the competition, because if he's trying to get there, and I'm trying to get there at the same time, somebody's got to get there first. So, it's all going to make all of us better, improve the team, and make a run to the Super Bowl."

The Chargers now have Uchenna Nwosu, Kyle Fackrell, and now Rumph. A Brandon Staley defense needs to pressure the quarterback and have skilled cornerbacks, which they have added.

Rumph is just excited to get to work and won't forget the lessons he has learned from his father.

"Just play with passion and love for the game," explained Rumph. "All the money and all that kind of stuff is going to come along with it, but as long as you've got that passion and love for the game. If you play 100% all the time that everything's going to fall in place."