Chargers Joey Bosa is questionable heading into Sunday

The Chargers biggest question mark going into this weekend isn't whether the offense can score or the defense can stop the run. It is whether Joey Bosa will play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is listed as questionable going into the game. He didn't practice either of the three days with the team. He was off to the side along with defensive tackle Justin Jones, who is dealing with a calf injury and is doubtful.

"They both have been working out with their training staff, and I think we're going to find out a lot more after today," said head coach Brandon Staley. "So, both of those guys are still up in the air."

Bosa left last Sunday with his leg wrapped up. Staley, at the time, said it was "normal football stuff." Bosa on Monday said, "it was nothing serious."

He missed all week, but as Lloyd Christmas said, "So, you're telling me there's a chance." Simply put, yes. Bosa is a tough individual player and is used to playing with pain. Plus, Staley said the injury got better as the week went along.

"It's not anything serious or long term, but it's just, you know, one of those I mean, it's sore for sure," Staley said. "It's definitely loosened up as the weeks gone on. Today, he did even more than he did yesterday, but we're just trying to be careful."

Staley has been careful all offseason and training camp long with his players. Even in the first two weeks of the season, he has let safety Derwin James set the Wednesday after a game, knowing that he is coming off of not playing the last two seasons.

Last week, Joe Gaziano was elevated to the main roster last weekend because of Jones missing due to injury. The Chargers head coach mentioned they liked him because he can help both inside and outside if need be, so whom they bring up this weekend will be something to keep an eye on.

"Joe is that that that guy for us right now, but it's ongoing, and I'm glad we have all three of those guys," Staley said.

Nuts N' Bolts

CB Chris Harris Jr. will miss his second consecutive game due to the shoulder injury.