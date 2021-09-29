Chargers Joey Bosa's foot felt better after Chiefs game

Joey Bosa’s availability was the biggest question going into the game between the Chargers and Kansas City. He missed three days of practice but tested it out before the game and was able to play.

He not only played but was able to play 70 percent of the snaps.

“I was surprised how good my foot felt as I got going, which allowed me to break free and just play,” Bosa explained. “When you’re only missing a few practices, I was grinding through camp and the last few weeks. I’m still fresh from all the work I’ve been putting in. When you miss two or three weeks in a row, that’s when you start getting a little rusty. You definitely don’t want to keep missing time. I feel better than I did last week, so I don’t plan to miss anything this week.”

The former Buckeye was able to play as if he didn’t have a foot injury. He was able to pressure Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ten times, according to PFF. Those pressures turned into a sack for him.

Well, it was counted as half a sack because linebacker Drue Tranquill was able to help him take down Mahomes.

“I hate to share my sacks, but he definitely deserves half,” Bosa said.

The Chargers defense as a whole was able to create four turnovers, which was rather impressive after they were only able to get one in the previous two games. Bosa wasn’t the only player getting to the quarterback defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was getting in Mahomes’ face consistently.

Two fumbles and two interceptions helped the Chargers come out of Kansas City with a victory last Sunday.

“That was just a punch-in at the ball. It was a huge emphasis all week, all year, really,” Bosa said. “When you watch the tape, it wasn’t an accident. Those guys were really making it a point to punch at the ball and go at the ball. We came up with it four times. Being able to keep [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes in the pocket. Keep a tight pocket on him and make him get rid of the ball quickly really had an effect on him.”

After the game, head coach Brandon Staley was asked about Bosa playing on one foot, and he said it was because Bosa has the “warrior spirit.” He also said it about safety Derwin James, who went out with a shoulder injury but came back out.

“The way Coach Staley treats us and speaks about us is always really impressive,” Bosa explained. “I think he appreciates all the things we do as players. Derwin is like, ‘Yeah, my shoulder just dislocated.’ Acting like it wasn’t anything big. His shoulder actually came out of his socket, and he just popped it back in and came running right back out on the field. We all know the kind of guy we have with him. He’s an absolute warrior. But to know our coach sees the hard work and the sacrifice that we make and put in really means a lot.”

The Chargers will play on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. It is a divisional matchup with a lot on the line, but this means an extra day of rest for Bosa. He gets to rest his foot Wednesday and not play until Monday.

That should take away the question mark on whether he will play Monday. Obviously, he has to go through the week, but he feels better this week than the last one.

“My foot’s feeling better than it did last Monday, that’s for sure,” Bosa said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”