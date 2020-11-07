Chargers End of the Week Roundup: Special Teams, Injuries, and More…

The Chargers have had special teams problems in the past. Whether it was injuries to a kicker, allowing kick off or punt returns for touchdowns, or just straight up misses. Some of that crept its ugly head a couple of weeks ago.

Kicker Michael Badgley has been a reliable kicker during his tenure with the Chargers. He struggled for about three weeks, missing field goals and extra points. Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he missed a 47-yarder.

The next week against New Orleans, the Bolts went down the field and had a chance to win with a Badgley 50-yard field goal. He hit the goal post, and the Bolts eventually lost in overtime.

"The thing about him he's obviously a right-footed kicker and the one he missed against the Saints was from the left hash, and he's a natural, right to left kicker in terms of draw natural right to left," explained special team coach George Stewart. "He aimed it just a tad too far to the right, and it never came back inside for him and hit that goalpost. That was unfortunate for us and unfortunately for him, but he's a strong-willed young man. I said that a couple of months ago, we had a chance to talk about Michael in terms of being those types of situations, and it was just good to see him come back last week and kick a 47 and 52-yard field goals."

He missed a field goal against Jacksonville two weeks later, but the team never lost faith in him. What impressed Coach Stewart the most was that his kicker never gave up on himself.

"You just got to have short memories with stuff like that," said Badgley. "Things like that are going to happen. You just missed a couple kicks, move on, there's going to be some more kicks, whether it's more kicks in that game or more kicks down the line. It's just one of those things where water under the bridge, and you move on to the next one."

Badgley said what meant most to him is that the coaching staff and players were behind him and encouraged him. He is a career 83 percent career field goal maker and believes that he is good to go.

"You don't want to overthink it. Just go out there and do it," said Badgley.

Bolts Injuries

It seems like the Chargers always have a long list of injuries, but that is just the NFL. Especially halfway through the season. This week, the list has a lot of question marks on it.

The Bolts announced today that cornerback Casey Hayward missed practice because of something that is non-injury related. Head coach Anthony Lynn didn't give much detail on the situation.

"That's a fluid situation, so I can't share any more details on it," said Lynn.

The Chargers also added his backup, cornerback Brandon Facyson, to the injury report with an "illness." Both players are questionable for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lynn said that if neither can go, they can bring up defensive back Quenton Meeks, whom they have on the practice squad. His only career start was in 2018 when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team will also most likely be without defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Troymaine Pope; both are still in the concussion protocol. Both are doubtful.

There are some questions on the defensive line. Bosa is doubtful, but his backup Isaac Rochell has a neck injury and is questionable. Lynn said they could bring up defensive end Jessie Lemonier, who played week five against the Saints. They have rookie Joe Gaziano as well. The third running back spot could bring up Kalen Ballage, who has some NFL experience.

Now moving on to the offensive line. The Bolts got their right tackle Bryan Bulaga back from injury, and it showed last week. Could they be getting their right guard Trai Turner back?

"He's gotten better every day," explained Lynn. "So, we'll see how you work out tomorrow, and then it probably be a game-time decision."

Turner has been out since week two against Kansas City with a groin injury. He is questionable to play, but he was limited all week in practice. The team might let him have another week.

Lastly, quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be dressed on Sunday for the first time since week two against the Chiefs. Lynn said he would be the backup quarterback to Justin Herbert.

Rookie Roommate Fun

Last Sunday, against the Broncos in the second quarter, the Bolts were at the goal line when Herbert rolled to the right, waited, and found fullback Gabe Nabers in the end zone for the touchdown. It was a special moment for two reasons.

"It was a very surreal moment for me, scoring a touchdown in the NFL is something that I've dreamed about doing since I was a little kid," explained Babers. "So, you spent all this time going through high school, college, and then just having an opportunity to make all these dreams come true was very special to me. I will hold that dear to my heart forever."

The second reason was his roommate, Justin Herbert, threw him the pass, which he was amazed at the rookie quarterback for squeezing it in there.

"I actually did go back and see it's crazy. It's magic.," said Nabers.

Nabers mentioned during his press conference on Friday that he, along with Herbert and fellow rookie guard Nate Gilliam were all roommates.

He shared their wildest memory so far.

"Yesterday was my birthday," explained Nabers. "So, me him (Herbert) and Nate had like a food fight, lowkey, in our house. It started as everyone is eating cupcakes and eventually started throwing it at each other."

Lastly…

There have been many questions about how the locker room is doing after giving up big leads in the last four weeks. Losing three of those games. Lynn gave an honest answer on Friday.

"This team has a personality of having fun, keeping it loose, but confident," explained Lynn. "I felt like we were a little tight early in the week, but as the days have gone by, this team has loosened up. We'll be that loose and confident team on Sunday, and we'll play our best football."