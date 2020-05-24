Former Chargers DB Eric Weddle Ranks 15th on PFF's All-Decade List

Though nearly half a decade has passed since Eric Weddle last suited up for the San Diego Chargers, he remains the standard for defensive backs playing for the franchise. In nine seasons with the franchise, Weddle earned multiple first-team All-Pro honors as well as several trips to the Pro Bowl.

In addition to those accomplishments, Weddle's consistently stellar play has also earned him one of the top spots on Pro Football Focus' list of the 101 best players of the past decade.

15. S ERIC WEDDLE

The best -- and most consistent -- safety over the past decade, Eric Weddle retired after last season after never earning a season grade as low as even average. At a position where consistency is incredibly hard to maintain, Weddle was phenomenal year after year in every facet of play. Weddle was a modern-day prototype safety who could do everything that was asked of him at an extremely high level, and he showed later in his career that he could do exactly the same thing in a new team with new requirements. Weddle had three seasons this decade that earned an overall PFF grade above 90.0.

Only six defensive players came in higher on Pro Football Focus' list, a testament to Weddle's ability to tilt the field. Though he primarily lined up as a deep safety, Weddle made more than his fair share of plays around the line of scrimmage. He finished his career with 38 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and 9.5 sacks. He also produced 36 combined interceptions and fumble recoveries of which five turned into defensive touchdowns.

Weddle had several strong years after leaving the Chargers, but his professional legacy will forever remain tied to that team.

