Chargers Face a Dangerous Dolphins Defense That Is Finding Their Stride

When the Chargers offense takes the field on Sunday, they will be facing a Miami Dolphins defense that is starting to make plays. It has been a process for Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. His much-improved defense will be facing a high-powered Anthony Lynn offense.

The Chargers offense ranks second in the NFL in yards at 420 per game and are tops in the other areas on offense except for one. When it comes to scoring, they are middles of the pack. They need to do better at scoring points, especially with what they face on Sunday.

Since turning to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have been scoring a lot of points on offense, but the focus is on the defense.

"Their front seven very talented," explained Lynn. "They can get after the quarterback. They really affect that quarterback rating. They're causing turnovers. Their that's dictating to a lot of teams because of what they're doing scheme-wise, and we cannot let that happen to us. They're going to challenge our protection system. They've put that on tape. They are not bashful about blitzing the quarterback. I think they went 20 blitz zeros in one game, so we have to be ready for that pressure."

A "cover 0" is when no defenders are covering deep, which means they match man to man on defense and blitz the rest of their players. It was something they threw a lot of that against the Los Angeles Rams. They rattled quarterback Jared Goff in that game. He threw two interceptions and had two fumbles, one of which was returned 78-yards for a touchdown by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. That changed the game.

"They give you multiple looks on defense and disguise things," said offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. "They do what they do, and Coach Flores and his staff has done a heck of a job in their second year. They're getting those guys rolling. They're aggressive. The linebackers fly around, and they got (Kyle) Van Noy from New England, so he knows the system really well. He's wired into it. And the rest of the guys are following suit. So, it’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us. They playing really good football right now."

Flores has done a great job of disguising his coverages and the way he is going to blitz. That is why quarterbacks have struggled against his defense. Goff was getting pressured from a lot of different angles and became reckless at times with his throws.

Lynn mentioned that the front seven was very good, but the secondary is talented as well. They have intercepted the opposing quarterback six times this season, with cornerback Xavien Howard as the leader with four. They also have Byron Jones starting opposite Howard, then there is Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe as the safeties. The defense has playmakers.

"They do a lot of great things, and kind of like you said that they bring a lot of pressure like that," said rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. "So, they've done a great job of pressuring the quarterback, getting tip balls, and they play pretty great coverage behind it. So, it's about watching as much film as we can, having a good protection plan this week, and just doing our best to execute."

Herbert has been excellent this season against the blitz, throwing for 565 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception. He has faced some of the top defenses this season, like Kansas City, Tampa Bay, New Orleans, and Denver.

"He's done a very good job against the blitz coverage," said Flores. I think that's in part to the protection they've gotten. His ability to extend plays and get himself a little bit extra time to get the ball in his hands. Then they got good receivers. It's never just one person handling it. It's a team. You know, as a group, understand the situation know what's happening to them. Clearly, they're well-coached."

The Chargers have some of the top receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, whom he has leaned on heavily this season. Another player he has looked at in blitzing situations is Jalen Guyton, who has two 70-plus touchdown catches from Herbert on blitzing plays.

"They play it the right amount of aggressiveness, and like I said, they're really well-coached, and they play great coverage behind all their pressures," said Herbert. "So, it's a tough task, but got to watch as much film as we can to be prepared."

Flores's defense will try to do many things to disrupt the rookie quarterback. They have been consistent for the last four weeks. Even against the Arizona Cardinals last week, they allowed 31 points but clamped down when needed. On the last two possessions by the Cardinals, they turned the ball over on downs and missed a field goal.

They have scored three non-offensive touchdowns in the last two games. They had one fumbled recovery returned for a touchdown in both games, and a punt returned for a touchdown against the Rams. This team can hurt you in many ways.

Lynn trusts that his quarterback will be ready for Sunday.

"He prepares hard, and he makes those adjustments in practice," said Lynn. "We see it play out on the field on Sundays for the most part. There are some things Justin would tell you he can do better, and he will over time, but right now, I'm pleased with how he's picking up our offense. Believe me, we are putting more on his plate every week because he was the backup quarterback all of camp. We didn't have an offseason. There's a lot that he didn't know about our offense that he's getting as we speak."

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Did not practice: RB Justin Jackson (knee). Limited: DE Joey Bosa (concussion), RT Bryan Bulaga (back), RG Trai Turner (groin). Full: TE Stephen Anderson (foot).