Chargers Facing Dolphins Becomes Herbert vs. Tua 1.0

The 1983 NFL quarterback draft class changed the game forever. That was the draft that featured John Elway, Dan Marino, and Jim Kelly. Elway was drafted by the Baltimore Colts then traded to the Denver Broncos, Jim Kelly went to the Buffalo Bills, and Marino went to the Miami Dolphins. All three were successful in their own way.

The next draft class that was compared to the '83 class was the 2004 draft class. That was the Eli Manning, Philip Rivers, and Ben Roethlisberger draft class. Eli pulled an Elway after being drafted by the San Diego Chargers and was traded to the NY Giants in exchange for Rivers and draft picks, while "Big Ben" was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It seems as though the 2020 quarterback draft class is the next one. Joe Burrow was drafted first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa was drafted fifth overall by the Miami Dolphins, and Justin Herbert was drafted sixth overall by the Los Angeles Chargers.

This Sunday, the fifth overall pick will face the sixth overall draft pick. It will also be the first game that two quarterbacks from the 2020 draft class will face each other when the Chargers face the Dolphins in Miami.

Both quarterbacks have taken different paths to get here.

"I got nothing but good things to say about him (Tua)," said Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn. "He's gonna be a starting quarterback in this league for a long time, and it did not surprise me at all that Brian (Flores) made the switch."

About a month ago, the Dolphins were riding a two-game domination performance with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their quarterback. The team was going into the bye week when word got out that head coach Brian Flores would start Tua against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his first game against the Rams, he only had to throw the ball 22 times because his defense dominated the Rams offense. He completed 12 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Week two was a different story. He went blow for blow with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Tua completed 20 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns, but most importantly, they got the win.

"Yeah, start one to start two, I would say we were able to push the ball downfield a lot more," Tagovailoa said. "We were able to get into a groove offensively with the pass game as well as the run game, but I think there's just continuations of what you can improve on, and I think that's the best thing and that's the best way to go about it.

"If you feel like there's nothing else you can improve on, then that's not good."

He made a big leap from week one to week two of starting. The Chargers interviewed Tua during the draft process a couple of times. It was believed that the Bolts wanted him, especially after they signed Bryan Bulaga at right tackle and traded for Trai Turner to be the right guard.

On draft night, there were reports they were trying to trade up to get the former Alabama quarterback. They didn't, but Lynn came away impressed with the young quarterback.

"I thought his leadership skills, intangibles, and his work ethic," said Lynn. "He's going to be a long-time starter in this league. He's a good quarterback, a good young quarterback. So, they're nothing but positive to say about the young man."

The Chargers stayed the course and took Herbert. He had just Oregon to a 12-2 record and a Rose Bowl victory.

"He's a very good player," said Dolphins head coach Brian Flores of Herbert. "He's talented, big arm, athletic. He was very smart in the meetings when we spent time with him, so that's not surprising. It's not surprising at all that he's having success."

Herbert has been very impressive this season. He is completing 67 percent of his passes, has thrown 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. The former Duck has been exceptional against the blitz and on third down.

Flores met with Herbert numerous times before the draft. He said he was very impressed with the knowledge the young quarterback possessed.

"There were a lot of meetings, so I wish I remembered more of what really happened, but it was such a blur over a couple of weeks, so I did my best, but I'm focused on this week of practice," Herbert said. "I didn't really have any control over the situation, so I didn't get too much involved with the draft process. So, I was kind of away from that."

Both players are familiar with one another because of the draft process.

"A little bit," Herbert said. "We weren't in the same group, so we didn't get a chance to get together at the combine, but I did say hello, and we got a chance to talk to him a little bit."

Both quarterbacks will be tied together along with Burrow for years to come. The way the 83 and 04 draft class was.

How does Tua feel about them being thrust together?

"I think that's just something that's going to have to be dealt with in the media," Tagovailoa said Wednesday. "I have no animosity towards Justin Herbert, and for me, it's not even a competition between me and him. It's a competition for myself to go out and see what I can do to help our team be successful against their defense. And I'm pretty sure it's the same for Justin as well. But yeah, that's kind of my thought with all of that."

Herbert agrees with his fellow draftee.

"Personally, I think I just look at it as a matchup each week and worried about the team that we're playing," said Herbert. "It's always great to keep up with those guys, but I think it's more important to beat the guys that you're playing against. So, whether it's the Raiders, or whether it's the Broncos, that's the matchup that you're looking forward to."

Neither quarterback is looking at this matchup differently, but people believe they are seeing the future of the league.

"You know, I think you always kind of look at the quarterback matchup is one of those keys, the victories," said Herbert. "But I think overall, it's more important about how the offensive defense plays. So, I think it's the greater picture that's more important."

The quarterbacks of certain draft classes will always be put together. It is just NFL nature. It happened to the 2012 draft class of Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Ryan Tannehill, or the 2018 class with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen, and Lamar Jackson. They are always compared. No matter how good or how bad.

For the two quarterbacks facing off on Sunday, it is just another game.

"Tua has been a really great guy to watch," said Herbert. "He's had so much success over the past couple of years that, you know, it's been great to watch him and all the things he's done. So really look forward to playing against him this week and say hi."