Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers had five players held out of Wednesday's practice due to injury.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta.

Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins and outside linebacker Chris Rumph are "trending well" Staley said ahead of practice, but were listed as non-participants. 

Wide receiver Keenan Allen said Wednesday that he suffered a setback to his hamstring during the bye week and is unsure how long it will be until making his return.

In total, the Chargers had five players held out of practice on Wednesday and seven listed on the injury report.

Meanwhile, the Falcons had three players on the injury report, including two that were held out of practice, featuring cornerback A.J Terrell and guard Elijah Wilkinson.

Chargers injury report

Did not practice:

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
  • OLB Chris Rumph (knee)
  • DL Jerry Tillery (back)
  • WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Full:

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers WR Keenan Allen Suffers Setback to Hamstring During Bye Week

Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco watches during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Questions at Wide Receiver, Chargers Stay Put at NFL Trade Deadline

Dec 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rolls out to throw a pass in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers at Falcons Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

  • WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)

Falcons injury report

Did not practice:

  • CB A.J Terrell (hamstring)
  • G Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

Full:

  • S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers WR Keenan Allen Suffers Setback to Hamstring During Bye Week

Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco watches during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
With Questions at Wide Receiver, Chargers Stay Put at NFL Trade Deadline

Dec 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rolls out to throw a pass in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers at Falcons Betting Odds: Week 9 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers Place CB J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve, Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers Bye Week Mailbag: Taking Pulse of the Team, Trade Deadline Inches Closer and More

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches game action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
As NFL Trade Deadline Looms, Chargers Have Options to Consider

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) grimaces in pain as the medical team tries to life him off the ground after he was injured defending Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) on a touchdown pass in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Chargers Crippling Injuries Continue: CB J.C. Jackson Out For Season, WR Mike Williams to Miss Weeks

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) injured his ankle after he is brought down by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Mike Jackson (30) after a complete pass in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
5 Takeaways From Chargers' 37-23 Week 7 Loss to Seahawks

