Chargers at Falcons Week 9 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers are back from their bye week and have shifted preparations toward the Falcons who they'll square off against on Sunday in Atlanta.

Following the week off, the Chargers had wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. each clear concussion protocol and practice in full capacity. Chargers coach Brandon Staley, however, was not willing to say whether or not they'll play against the Falcons.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins and outside linebacker Chris Rumph are "trending well" Staley said ahead of practice, but were listed as non-participants.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen said Wednesday that he suffered a setback to his hamstring during the bye week and is unsure how long it will be until making his return.

In total, the Chargers had five players held out of practice on Wednesday and seven listed on the injury report.

Meanwhile, the Falcons had three players on the injury report, including two that were held out of practice, featuring cornerback A.J Terrell and guard Elijah Wilkinson.

Chargers injury report

Did not practice:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

OLB Chris Rumph (knee)

DL Jerry Tillery (back)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Full:

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)

Falcons injury report

Did not practice:

CB A.J Terrell (hamstring)

G Elijah Wilkinson (knee)

Full:

S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion)

