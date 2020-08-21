Chargers training camp day 5; Justin Herbert’s first week, Melvin Ingram contract, and highlights

The first week of training camp is over. The Chargers had a very good start to their first week in pads. As of right now, no serious injuries have occurred, which is a positive thing for a team that has seen numerous injuries derail their momentum.

This was also the first week of an NFL training camp for Bolts rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. There have been some positives and negatives, but he has the talent, and his teammates and coaches can see it.

"He can throw the ball anywhere on the field," said receiver Kennan Allen. "A lot of strength behind his arm. He obviously can run. He's a big guy, and he's smart, too."

Herbert has made some impressive throws. Like on Friday, he threw a rocket into wide receiver Jason Moore's hands with the cornerback draped all over him. This is what gets the coaches excited about the former Oregon Duck.

Every time that number ten has the ball in his hands, all eyes are on him. On Thursday, he had a deep throw to Jeff Cotton towards the sideline that only he could grab. Herbert is also spreading the ball to numerous receivers.

"It has been exciting to finally get him on the grass," said offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. "We talked about it when we drafted him about his athletic ability is rare for his size, but to see it in person and the type of throws he is making in-person in practice has been very impressive. He is a sharp kid, good learner, and he does a good job of staying in the pocket when the pressure is coming. He hasn't flinched yet that is a big sign of success down the road as he continues to grow in the system and in this league."

There have been some negatives, however. As everyone saw on Tuesday nights edition of Hard Knocks, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn had to pull Herbert to the side to let him know he was tipping off the defense with his snap count on whether the play was a run or a pass.

At times, Herbert rushes his passes, and it comes up incomplete, which is typically seen from a rookie quarterback.

"To be honest with you, it is good to see him struggle the last couple of days because I feel like we weren't challenging him enough," said Lynn. "This guy has a high football IQ. He stepped right in, and he looked like a season vet but the last couple of days he has struggled a little bit. There is a lot going on with protections and you start doing more third downs. There is more volume in the offense right now. I think this is going to help him take the next step.

"It's good for him to be uncomfortable, but as long as he's uncomfortable and we don't break his spirit, then I think that's an opportunity for great growth. I'm excited about him and where he's going."

Lynn and the coaching staff further challenged the young quarterback when on Friday, his second unit went up against the starting defense. Herbert threw a pass that was intercepted by defensive end Melvin Ingram. Those are the growing pains of the position.

"He is making plays," explained quarterback Tyrod Taylor. "It's still a learning curve. It is still a learning process. Just like every young player in this league, but he is doing his best. He is going out there and making plays."

Herbert is making many throws that impress. He is showing off the athleticism that is rare for his size. He is also learning how to use his voice and take snaps from under center, which he rarely did at Oregon.

Before training camp started, head coach Anthony Lynn said that Taylor was in the "driver's seat" for the starting quarterback position, but that there would still be competition between the two quarterbacks. No matter what goes on between them on the field, the quarterback room is all about unity.

"It's all love," explained Taylor. "We are all on the same team and trying to accomplish the same goal. I think just natural competition and everyone just bringing their best game each and every day brings the very best in each player."

Melvin Ingram contract

It was reported by The Athletic earlier in the week that defensive end Melvin Ingram was unhappy with his contract for the upcoming season. He is in the final year of his deal and is owed $14 million. None of it was guaranteed. So, if the NFL had to shut down due to COVID-19, Ingram wouldn’t see that money.

The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, reported that Ingram and the Chargers had “reached an adjusted contract to guarantee his salary for the upcoming season.” Ingram has been at practice since Thursday and making plays since missing the first three days.

Highlights

· In what seems like a yearly event, the running backs groups jumped over bags to simulated like if it was a goal line situation and they needed to jump over the pile. Austin Ekeler was the only back that was able to jump over five bags.

· The Chargers have been raving about the deep ball Tyrod Taylor can throw and on Friday it was on display. He threw a pass up for Mike Williams, who caught it over Casey Hayward and Rayshawn Jenkins.