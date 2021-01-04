Chargers Fire Anthony Lynn After Four Seasons

The Los Angeles Chargers have decided to fire Anthony Lynn. After four seasons as the head coach Dean Spanos and his family decided Lynn was not the right man for the job.

Lynn’s record as the Chargers head coach was 32-32. Lynn’s tenure with the team was a rollercoaster ride, to say the least.

This season has just been downright bad. All around. The Chargers went blow for blow against some of the best teams in the NFL but couldn’t finish those games off. The defense, at times, could make tackles or stop the opposing offense. Special teams were a nightmare this season.

Lynn said numerous times this season that it was on him.

They started the season 3-9 until they suffered a franchise-worst 45-0 loss to the New England Patriots. The team blew numerous leads this season. An 11-point lead to the Chiefs, 17 points to Tampa Bay, 17 points to New Orleans, and a 21 point to the Denver Broncos.

They also held a 16-point lead against Jacksonville, an 18-point lead against New York, and a ten-point lead against Denver in the second game. They ended up winning all these games, but they are blown leads, nonetheless.

There was also a lot of miscommunication between Lynn and his coordinators. There were blown opportunities like late against the Buffalo Bills. The Bolts had the ball on the two-yard line with only a handful of seconds left. Herbert takes a quarterback sneak and is stopped the game was over.

There were special team blunders. Blocked punts returned for touchdowns, blocked field goals returned for touchdowns, and punt returned for touchdowns. Kicker Michael Badgley showed he could make any kick within 45-yards and missed a league-high 12 kicks. Special teams did everything except allowing a kickoff returned for a touchdown.

The only positive from this season was the emergence of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The young quarterback came in week two against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had a record-breaking rookie season even with no offseason, no preseason games, and mostly working with the two’s and three’s in training camp.

Lynn was hired in 2017 and brought hope to the team. He is a former player who turned coach and would be the head coach. He would be honest with his players and was a no-nonsense coach.

In his opening season, he started 0-4. The team was able to rally and finished 9-7, a game away from making the playoffs. The following season he went 12-4 and beat the Baltimore Ravens in the wild card round. They lost in the divisional round against New England 41-28.

The Bolts 2019 season didn’t have as much success as the previous two. They turned the ball over a lot and lost a lot of one-score games. Same as the 2020 season.

When looking at the numbers of both head coaches hired by general manager Tom Telesco, there are many similarities. Mike McCoy had two winning seasons followed by two losing seasons. Lynn had a mirror career.

Lynn won more games, 33-31, than McCoy 27-37.

Here is where things get interesting. In their two losing seasons in one-score games, McCoy was 7-17, and Lynn was 7-16. Almost identical. Since November 2014, McCoy was 1-13 against the AFC West, while Lynn was 4-9 since his 2018 playoff season.

The Chargers will have their pick of the top candidates in the country. They have a young quarterback in Justin Herbert, cap space, and a lot of talent at numerous positions. As for now, the Spanos family will need to make sure they hit a home run because they have a talented quarterback who needs a brilliant offensive mind to take him to the next level.