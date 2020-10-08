Chargers First Quarter Defensive Grades

The Chargers defense has been a huge part of why the team has had chances to win the games down the stretch. It hasn't been perfect. The team is 1-3 and on a three-game losing streak.

The defense has been good for stretches, but it seems like in the second half of games against the big teams like Kansas City and Tampa Bay, they can't hold on. That has been one of the knocks on the defense. The other is the lack of turnovers.

So how good has the defense been?

Defensive line: B

The defensive line has had some very good moments so far in the season but has also had some bad ones. They feature Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Bosa has three sacks in four games while the rest of the defensive line has three in the same time. Ingram has been out for two games with a knee injury and placed on IR. The line has also missed Justin Jones, a starter next to big man Linval Joseph. Both were playing good football together. Thanks to Jones, Jerry Tillery was playing limited snaps and making big-time use of them. Since his injury, Tillery hasn't entirely made the same impact. Since the injuries to Jones and Ingram, the defensive line is missing the depth that it had with them, and in the second halves of games don't seem to get to the quarterback the same as the first half.

Linebackers: B-

The linebackers have actually been a bright spot this season. It has been a weakness for the squad in years past, but it seems like the Bolts are slowly building it back up. The backing core features rookie Kenneth Murray, who has been all over the field and tackling everything in sight. He is the leading tackler with 33 tackles. Denzel Perryman has stayed healthy so far, and he has played well. He had a big hit on Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday. The other linebacker has been Kyzir White, who is fully recovered from his knee injury. He has been a tackling machine for the Bolts and is still trying to find his footing in the passing game.

Secondary: B

The Chargers secondary has been the most consistent part of the defense, but they have been shaky at times due to injuries. They have lost Derwin James and Chris Harris Jr. for a part of the season. They have done some shifting around to make up for it. On Sunday, Michael Davis had a 76-yard pick-six off of Tom Brady. That has been only the second interception for the defense this season. Last Sunday, against the Bucs, was the secondary's worst game this season allowing 369 passing yards along with five touchdown receptions. Even without Harris or James, the secondary has been consistent this season and will look to continue that in the second quarter of the season when they face Drew Brees, Sam Darnold or Joe Flacco, Ryan Fitzpatrick, or Tua Tagovailoa, and Derek Carr.

Special teams: B

One of the weakest areas in the past for the Bolts has been doing better this season. Coach George Stewart has turned this unit around and now has an explosive kickoff returner in Joe Reed, who has the team eight in the NFL with a 25.7 average. The Chargers are also at 15th overall in punting with an average of 46.7. Kicker Michael Badgley has been good so far this season, hitting 7/9 field goals. He missed a 50 yarder in Cincinnati, and a 47-yarder on Sunday.