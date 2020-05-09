Five Key Games on Chargers' 2020 Schedule

The NFL released its schedule for the 2020 season on Friday, providing ample hope for teams and their fan bases across the country. After falling short of expectations a year ago, the Los Angeles Chargers look to rebound and return to the playoffs.

Every game matters in the NFL, but some carry more weight than others. Five matchups on the Chargers' schedule will have a major impact on whether they reach their goals in 2020.

Week 1 at Cincinnati Bengals

The Chargers start their season facing a team that just won two games a year ago. Other than the location, the matchup couldn't look much better on paper considering they will break in a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2006. And while not as important in terms of 2020, Los Angeles will enter the game with a 452-453-11 overall record as a franchise. A win in Week 1 would push the team to the .500 mark for the first time since 1998.

Week 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Besides the AFC West ramifications with any Chiefs-Chargers game, this matchup will formally open up SoFi Stadium for the latter. Los Angeles has played its last three seasons in the smallest stadium in the NFL. In Week 2, assuming fans can attend sporting events in California, the world will see whether the Chargers can attract a crowd of their fans to a bona fide NFL venue with affordable seats.

Week 4 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's version of "the decision" came down to two teams, the Chargers and the Buccaneers. He eventually opted for the latter, allowing him to remain on the east coast close to his family while linking up with Tampa Bay's cavalcade of offensive weapons. Los Angeles feels strongly about their quarterbacks -- Tyrod Taylor will presumably begin the season as the starter while No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert will supplant him at some point in 2020 or soon thereafter -- but not all fans have gotten over the sting of missing out on Brady this offseason.

Week 5 at New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

The Chargers and Saints face off in the regular season only once every four years. It follows that, assuming Drew Brees doesn't suffer an injury in the weeks prior, Week 5's prime-time showdown will serve as his farewell to the franchise that drafted him back in 2000. Brees has played in New Orleans for so long that younger fans don't have any first-hand memories of him in a Chargers uniform, but the game will still carry a lot of weight for the future Hall of Famer nonetheless.

Week 13 vs. New England Patriots

Even without Brady behind center, the Patriots remain a threat to any team in the AFC due to the presence of head coach Bill Belichick. The Chargers haven't won against a Belichick-coached team since 2008, a season in which Brady missed all but one quarter of play due to a torn ACL. Los Angeles' best chance at returning to the playoffs involves a wild-card berth. A win over New England would go a long way toward securing one.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH