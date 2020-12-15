Chargers Focused on Recovery Heading Into Thursday Night's Game Against Raiders

Thursday night matchups always hard on both teams. Most players need all week to prepare to get ready for Sunday football games. The week is shorter. The practices are less. The rest is crucial.

The Chargers are coming off a hard-fought game against the Atlanta Falcons that came down to the game's final play, similar to how most games for the Bolts have gone this season. The Raiders are coming off a 44-27 loss at the hands of a familiar foe in Philip Rivers and his Indianapolis Colts.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn is a former player, so he understands the punishment that guys go through during a season. When Lynn was a player, there were only Thursday night football games on Thanksgiving. As a coach, He understands what his players need.

"I just know that we have to get our player's legs back underneath them in recovery would be emphasize that all week," said Lynn. "I believe that's the key be about mental preparation and recovery."

On Monday, the team released an "estimated" injury report, and 12 players wouldn't have practiced if it was a regular Wednesday practice. The team should have a better understanding on Tuesday afternoon of their player's status heading into Thursday.

"Thursday games are really tough," said defensive end Joey Bosa. "I think it really depends on how the previous game went. I feel pretty good after this one. So, luckily, I came out feeling pretty good, but it really is dependent on that because if you come out banged up, it's hard to get ready by Thursday."

Players will be doing everything they can to get ready. Short weeks throw them off routines. Some get massages during the week, or others do yoga to stay loose. This week everything is fast forward as they try to win their fifth game of the season.

Every team goes through this during the season. All 32 have to play Thursday night at least once during the season. The Chargers and Raiders will be the last teams to do so this season. Is there an advantage or disadvantage to having it this late?

"I think it's better having it early in the year because you're still feeling pretty fresh, so you can bounce back a little quicker," said tight end Hunter Henry. "So, I think it can be tougher sometimes, I think towards the end of the season, but it is what it is."

All eyes will be on the quarterback duel between rookie Justin Herbert and veteran Derek Carr. Herbert is coming off a strong performance against Atlanta where he drove his team down the field for a game-winning field goal without a lot of his top offensive lineman and weapons.

This will be the first time the rookie quarterback experiences a Thursday night game in the NFL, and it will be his second primetime game.

"I feel pretty good," said Herbert. "The offensive line did a great job blocking in our last game, so I didn't get hit nearly at all. So, for me personally, I feel pretty good."

It should be a very good divisional matchup as the Thursday night football chapter of the 2020 season comes to a close.