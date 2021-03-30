Chargers Free Agency: Signings & Needs

The NFL free agency period started about two weeks ago. During the “tampering window,” numerous free agents were signed, and a lot of business got started. It has slowed down since that period, and it seems like the focus is now on the NFL Draft with pro days going on.

The Chargers made some solid moves during free agency, but they still have some needs to fill. Here are the signings they have made and followed by some needs.

Signed center Corey Linsley

The Chargers made their most significant move when they made Linsley the highest-paid center in the NFL. According to PFF, he was the highest-rated center last season and will be a major upgrade. He goes from being the center of Aaron Rodgers to Justin Herbert. Linsley said the vision of the team excites him.

2. Re-signed cornerback Michael Davis

The Chargers had released Casey Hayward, and they couldn’t lose two cornerbacks in free agency. Davis took a huge step forward in 2020, so it will be interesting to see how much better he gets next season. Expect new head coach Brandon Staley to put him in a position to succeed, and he may move around.

3. Signed left guard Matt Feiler

This is following a trend that the Chargers brass knew they needed to fix the offensive line. Feiler moved to guard last season after being a tackle for most of his career. He had a good season, so the Bolts will be hoping he can improve one of the guard positions. Feiler mentioned that he hadn’t heard yet what role he would play.

4. Re-signed cornerback Brandon Facyson

Facyson’s journey in the NFL is similar to Michael Davis. He was undrafted and made his way up the cornerback totem pole. He has been a good special teams player but gives you more to desire at cornerback. He has been flagged numerous times when he comes in, but maybe Staley sees something in him and could help him grow.

5. Re-signed kicker Michael Badgley

This one was interesting and a little surprising. Badgley was a good kicker his first two seasons but was a bit shaky past 40 yards. Last season was a disaster. Badgley missed 12 kicks last season and missed a potential game-winner against the Saints in week five. Expect the Chargers to bring in competition for him because past 40-yards in his career, he is 22/35.

6. Re-signed tight end Stephen Anderson

The Chargers brought back a familiar face. Anderson showed off last training camp catching a 60-yard plus touchdown from Justin Herbert. After Hunter Henry went down due to COVID-19, Anderson stepped up and made some plays. He will have some competition this offseason to make the team.

7. Signed guard Oday Aboushi

This was just another much-needed offensive line signing for the Bolts. Aboushi played right guard for the Detroit Lions and was said to have had a great season. This could be a low-risk huge reward signing that general manager Tom Telesco seems to have in every free agency.

8. Signed tight end Jared Cook

This was a solid signing for the Bolts offense. Even at 34-years old, Cook has a lot to give this offense and could be proved to be an underrated signing. Cook has scored 22 touchdowns in the last three seasons and could be a huge weapon in the red zone.

Needs:

Left Tackle

The Chargers still haven’t addressed the left tackle position, but they could be waiting for draft day to address it. They could draft Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater in the first round or wait until day two. The only real option they have when it comes to free agency is free agent Alejandro Villanueva, who was with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

2. Cornerback

The team re-signed Davis and still has Chris Harris Jr., but they are still missing a starting cornerback. This also could be an NFL draft selection. In the first round, they could look at Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, or Virginia’s Caleb Farley. The team could look at free agency with some veteran corners out there like Richard Sherman, A.J. Bouye (familiar with defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill), or Steven Nelson.

3. Pass rusher

The Chargers need to sign another pass rusher opposite Joey Bosa. Last season, Melvin Ingram was out for most of the season due to injury, and Bosa saw many double and even triple teams. The Bolts could re-sign Ingram or go with an outside, free agents like Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Houston, or Oliver Vernon. They could also look towards the draft if the best player available at 13 is Kwity Paye of Michigan or Gregory Rousseau out of Miami.

4. Safety

The Chargers could need two safeties this season because Staley could make safety Derwin James a positionless player. They could have him move around a lot of different spots on the field. The Bolts don’t have the players to back that move up if it were to happen. The team saw Nasir Adderley last season at free safety, and it was very underwhelming. Staley could help him right the ship on his career, but the team could use a free safety just in case. Chargers brass could look at free agency, but there isn’t much only Malik Hooker might make sense, and he is coming off injury. Tony Jefferson could make sense at strong safety. He sat out in 2020 with an injury but is looking back to come back to the NFL. There isn’t much of a safety presence where the Bolts will draft, but they could look at Trevon Moehrig of TCU or Elijah Molden from Washington.