Chargers HC Brandon Staley sees positive difference from Nasir Adderley week one to two

It has taken the Chargers defense a bit to settle into their new roles in Brandon Staley's defensive scheme. One player who might be trending up is safety Nasir Adderley.

The second-year safety from Delaware has taken some time to adjust to the NFL. He mentioned that he would be a good fit in Staley's defense throughout training camp because what they are asking of him is in his wheelhouse.

On Sunday, he was flying around making nine total tackles. He even helped as a secondary defender at times.

"Shoot, last game, we had like 62 snaps that we played on defense," Adderley said. "I've learned a lot, and I love playing, and this defense allowed me to be very active. I'm trying to learn as much as I can to get better every week."

His head coach agrees.

"That play that you're referring to yesterday, he was in the right leverage, where the week before, he was in the wrong leverage on that same play," Staley said. "Very similar coverage, actually. I really liked where he was from a location standpoint on that play."

Improvement sometimes can be seen from one week to another. Week one against Washington, Adderley was behind tight end Logan Thomas, so Taylor Heinicke found him in the back of the end zone.

Against the Cowboys, he found himself in a similar situation, but this time against Blake Jarwin but this time he won.

"I noticed like in that first game, like my leverage was off I was on his back heels, so I couldn't really see the ball at all," said Adderley. "But next time, like when I did get that situation, I was able to get in front of him and make him kind of elevate the throw. So, definitely a plus. I got to figure out a way to come down with that."

He jumped high in the air and got both hands on the football but was unable to come down with the interception.

"I've never had a problem coming down with interceptions and stuff like that," Adderley said. "I am dealing with a little something with my finger going on, like a dislocation but trying to figure out a way because it is affecting how to catch the ball."

The third-year safety mentioned that he has an issue with one of his fingers on his right hand, and he has been going to hand therapy. It is something he has been dealing with since college, and he is trying to adjust to it.

He needs to come down with those plays, especially this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes rarely gifts balls to the opposing team.

There may be certain points in the game where he is matched up against tight end Travis Kelce or receiver Tyreek Hill.

"I think just focusing on my assignment and just making sure I'm trusting my athletic ability and everything like that," Adderley said.

The defense will need to continue to see improvement from the safety, especially because the schedule only gets more challenging. The game against Dallas could be a turning point for a player still trying to prove why he was drafted in the second round.

"I think that he took a big step forward yesterday as a player in the game," Staley said.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Chargers Injury report, didn’t practice: Joey Bosa (foot/ankle), Derwin James (toe), Justin Jones (calf), Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder). Full: Austin Ekeler (ankle), Matt Feiler (ankle), Kenneth Murray (ankle).

· Staley mentioned that he wanted to give some players a rest on Wednesday. He didn’t go into specifics.

· Staley also said that he expects to see defensive tackle Justin Jones practice this week but he doesn’t know yet about Chris Harris Jr.