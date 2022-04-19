Chargers' Gerald Everett Sees Himself as More Than Just a Tight End

Newly signed free agent Gerald Everett wants to break the mold of just being a traditional tight end for the Chargers.

The Chargers have attributed the bulk of their cap space this offseason to improving their defensive unit from a season ago. While the additions on offense have been sparse thus far, newly signed pass-catcher Gerald Everett wanted to specifically detail how he's more than just a tight end.

Everett spoke with reporters for the first time Monday since signing with the Chargers, and he said he doesn't want to just be labeled as a traditional tight end for what he's capable of doing on the field.

“I really don’t see myself traditionally as a tight end, so it’s hard to say because in this league, everybody is kind of transforming to the pass-catching tight ends — the George Kittles or the Travis Kelces," Everett said. "Each team has some pretty good tight ends. For us, we want to spread the ball around and throw it. I think that it will be down-the-field vertically.”

Rather than just being categorized as a tight end, Everett said he views himself as an "athlete" and a "play-maker."

Everett has steadily improved his overall production in each season in the NFL across his five years in the league. After making 11 starts throughout his first four years as a member of the Rams, Everett stepped into his most extensive role last season with the Seahawks, making 12 starts and appearing in 15 games.

He set career-highs in nearly each major statistical category, recording a personal best in receptions (48), yards (478) and touchdowns (4).

Everett isn't the old-school bulky tight end that primarily stays home to block. He's best utilized as a pass-catcher, but noted that staying ready for whatever is asked of him is what's led the UAB product to where he is now in his career.

"My six years in the league really came down to blocking and just being aggressive, really being the hammer and not the nail," Everett said. "Obviously, I’m one of the smaller guys at the position in the league. I try to take heed to that, really cherish that and try to make the most of my opportunities in the passing game. Then, when I’m called to block, I want to be just as effective.”

The Chargers are a team that is no stranger to getting the tight ends involved in the passing game. That shouldn’t change with Everett entering the mix as his best years could, in theory, be ahead of the 27-year-old pass-catcher.

“Those guys on the outside have helped take the top off down the field, but me specifically, working out of the backfield and intermediately, I think that we’ll complement each other and accent each other nicely," Everett said on his potential usage. "You can see me do a variety of things, from being in the backfield or on the hip or out wide. Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to try to do it to the best of my capabilities.”

Last season, Everett spent the year with Russell Wilson as his distributor until injuries limited the availability of his quarterback. That forced Everett into a position in which he began catching passes from backup Geno Smith.

While he still capped off a career year with his signal-caller changing periodically throughout the year, it appears the opportunity to play with Justin Herbert for the 2022 season and beyond, had a lot to do with his decision to come to Los Angeles.

“I’m ecstatic," Everett said when asked about how he feels about what's ahead, joining forces with Herbert. "A young quarterback that’s arguably one of the best in the league. He showed some great promise, especially last year. We’re going to try to build on that.”

The Chargers began their first day of voluntary offseason workouts on Monday. Everett said Staley kept the message to the team clear and concise.

“Everybody just be themselves," Everett said on behalf of what Staley is preaching to the newly assembled team. "Everybody come to work ready to work — leave home at home, come with a clear heart and clear mind. Everything should gel just nicely.”

