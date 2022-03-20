Chargers, TE Gerald Everett Agree to Two-Year Deal

The Chargers have added to their pass-catching core by bringing in tight end Gerald Everett.

The Chargers have been big spenders in free agency throughout the early goings, but aside from re-signing wide receiver Mike Williams, the majority of their cap space has been allocated to building up the defense.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Chargers shifted gears by adding a piece to their offense, giving quarterback Justin Herbert another weapon to work with.

The Chargers are signing tight end Gerald Everett, per his agency Sports Trust Advisors.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the details of the contract in which the Chargers will be giving Everett a two-year, $12 million deal that can be worth up to $13.5 million. The contract includes $8 million in fully guarantees.

The Chargers patiently waited out the tight end market during the first week of free agency and get their guy on a reasonable contract for a young, up-and-coming player in Everett.

Everett will slot into the Chargers' starting tight end role with Donald Parham and Tre' McKitty serving as depth options. With last year's starter, Jared Cook, now a free agent, the Chargers found themselves in need of a starting option and Everett will fill that void.

Everett posted career highs in receptions (48), yards (478) and touchdowns (4) during his first season in Seattle last year after signing a one-year, $6 million deal.

The Seahawks' decision to move on from Everett appears to be more of the team having serviceable options at the position, rather than him falling out of favor with the coaching staff. Seattle has Will Dissly under contract for three more seasons and just acquired Noah Fant in part of the Russell Wilson trade package, making Everett expendable.

Everett, 27, will return back to Los Angeles where he began his NFL career with the Rams after being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Rams before departing last season and landing with the Seahawks.

Everett has shown he's as dependable as they come, having only missed five games across his five-year career. That includes three seasons in which he appeared in every game.

The Chargers are banking on the upside that Everett brings to the table – and for good reason. He's still entering his prime years and with the athletic makeup he offers, there could perhaps be more in the tank than what has been displayed in past seasons.

