Getting to Know Chargers New DT Austin Johnson

With insight from Sports Illustrated's New York Giants beat reporter, Patricia Traina, she details what the Chargers are getting by signing defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

The Chargers have poured significant resources into their defensive line this offseason. Among them, defensive tackle Austin Johnson enters the mix in Los Angeles after two seasons with the Giants.

To get a better understanding of what the Chargers are getting by signing Johnson, Patricia Traina, who covers the Giants for Sports Illustrated, provided us with insight on the veteran defender.

Here are five questions and answers about one of the Chargers' new signees.

1. The Chargers ranked third-worst against the run last season. They’re hoping Johnson can help improve that aspect. What does Johnson provide in support of stopping the run?

PT: Whenever the coaches inserted Johnson, usually when the defensive front was getting pushed around, Johnson invariably stopped the bleeding. He provided a big body and was stout in clogging up the interior, something he showed in 2020, his first year with the team. Last season was his best as a pro – 72 tackles and 3.5 sacks. The problem is that the Giants were missing inside linebacker Blake Martinez behind Johnson and the defensive line and run defense wasn’t quite as stout as it had been the year prior. Not surprisingly, he was more productive early on – he had 3 sacks in five games to start the season, but only 0.5 the rest of the way. The biggest thing, though, I would say he brings against the run, is the ability to move laterally to cut off holes that running backs might otherwise exploit. He can eat up space as well which can create open lanes for others. He has quick hands and can usually shed a block, and he diagnoses screens really well. Those would be some of his strengths.

2. After finishing last season with a career-high 3.5 sacks, what can the Chargers expect from his ability to rush the passer, and how has that part of his game evolved in the two seasons in New York?

PT: Johnson wasn’t really used as a pass rusher much by the Giants in their scheme and I’m not sure that’s his strength, to be honest. He does have a good enough bull rush and can convert power to speed (not ideal speed, but serviceable) and he does a good job of getting his hands up if he’s stalemate. He’s also proficient at shooting gaps quickly to create disruption in the backfield. He moves well for a man of his size and he can chase down quarterbacks and finish them off if he gets to them, but I don’t think that’s how he should be deployed. I think his main role would be to take up multiple blockers to allow the guys behind him to collect the sacks and pressures.

3. What are your thoughts on the two-year, $14 million contract Johnson signed? Is that about the going rate you expected or is that off from your initial projection?

PT: Truth be told, I didn’t have expectations for Johnson’s next contract because while I wouldn’t have minded him back with the Giants, I also knew given their cap situation, they probably couldn’t afford to bring him back so I really didn’t do a projection. And without knowing the structure of Johnson’s new contract with the Chargers, it’s difficult for me to comment on it. I do know the Giants gave him a raise last year, a one-year deal worth $3 million, which was twice what he got when he first signed with the Giants.

4. What does Johnson do best and what are areas of his game that need some level of refinement?

PT: He’s a solid run-stopper who can clog up the interior running lanes, surf the line of scrimmage, and take on multiple blockers. I think where he needs to improve is his anchor–sometimes he doesn’t anchor well and he becomes easy to move off the point of attack. I’d also like to see him add to his pass-rushing game as I don’t think that part of his game was ever fully developed. He’s also pretty durable. Last year he fought through a foot injury which might have affected his production, but he didn’t miss any games (didn’t miss any games as a Giant in two years).

5. What do you believe would be the best way to maximize Johnson’s skillset? How should Brandon Staley deploy his efforts?

PT: I’ve always thought Jonson was more of a rotational guy than a starter. He’s a good run-stuffer, but his pass rush just hasn’t come on as strong enough for my tastes. I think his best fit is as a 0-tech but I also think he can be effective as a defensive end in a 3-4. He is a smart player so if you’re skiing him to run a stunt, I think he can do that for your defense.

