Chargers GM Tom Telesco & coach Anthony Lynn’s final roster press conference news and notes
Fernando Ramirez
The Chargers have their 53-man roster set. One of the main roster's biggest surprises was that the team had no fullback even though the team brought two into camp. They ended up keeping four tight ends on the roster and signed fullback Gabe Nabers to the practice squad. The Bolts could end up bringing Nabers up to the 53 if the game plan dictates it.
After the roster is set, both general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn have a press conference to talk about how the team is formed and why they made their choices.
Here are some of the highlights from the pressers.
- Lynn said receiver Mike Williams moved around during practice on Monday and will be a game-time decision.
- Center Mike Pouncey was not seen at practice last week. Lynn said, "he is getting better, and that's all I can say." Lynn also said he doesn't have a feel yet if Pouncey will play on Sunday.
- Both the head coach and general manager were happy that the deal got done with receiver Keenan Allen. Both feel like the receiver brings a unique set of skills to the team.
- Strong safety is a huge question mark heading into the season. Lynn said, "we are still looking at different combinations." That position will be something to monitor.
- Lynn said that Sam Tevi is going into the season as the starting left tackle. He believes that Tevi had a strong training camp.
- Running back, Justin Jackson was not seen on the field practicing during the portion open to the media last week. Lynn told reporters that Jackson was "running around today." Also said, the young back was fine.
- Two players on the 53-man roster played football in the XFL (RT Storm Norton and TE Donald Parham). One player, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, is from the CFL.
- The Chargers are pleased that no player tested positive for COVID during training camp and want that to continue.
- Telesco and Lynn reiterated that players on the practice squad must be ready to play because, at any moment, they could be called up. Players can be called up from the practice squad 90 minutes before the game.
- Lynn believes that there could be many penalties, and maybe even some tackling issues because of no preseason games. He says the team prepares for that, but says, "It's nothing like doing it in real-life action."
- Coach doesn't believe that the crowd noise will affect them during games.
- No waiver claims.
- Telesco felt like Hard Knocks was good because the rest of the country could get to know more about his players and Lynn.
- Telesco says that he categorizes Desmond King as a "defensive back," which means they will be moving all over the field to use his unique skill set.
- Since losing safety Derwin James, Lynn was asked about the possibility of signing free-agent safety Earl Thomas, to which Lynn said no because they like the team's talent. Telesco was asked about it, and he said the same thing that he likes the team's talent.