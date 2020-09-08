The Chargers have their 53-man roster set. One of the main roster's biggest surprises was that the team had no fullback even though the team brought two into camp. They ended up keeping four tight ends on the roster and signed fullback Gabe Nabers to the practice squad. The Bolts could end up bringing Nabers up to the 53 if the game plan dictates it.

After the roster is set, both general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn have a press conference to talk about how the team is formed and why they made their choices.

Here are some of the highlights from the pressers.