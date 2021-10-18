Chargers Positional Grades After Blowout Loss to the Ravens

The Chargers are coming off their worse loss of the season 34-6 to the Baltimore Ravens. It was expected to be a shootout, but it turned into a blowout by the third quarter. Rough game all around for the players and coaches.

Here are the grades for the Chargers in the loss:

Quarterback: D

Justin Herbert couldn’t get it going the way he did in other games. He threw for 195 yards, and it feels like he missed some players at times. Just a bad game for the second-year player. He will bounce back.

Running back: F

Couldn’t get anything going running the football or even on the receiving side. Ekeler had 56 yards and only ran for seven yards. The team still hasn’t found a second back.

Wide receivers: D-

At one point through three quarters, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams had combined for three catches. Herbert couldn’t find them, and it wasn’t a good day. No other receiver stepped up with them not having a good game.

Tight ends: D

Jared Cook caught a touchdown pass, but he had a couple of drops. Parham only had 10 yards receiving and Stephen Anderson had -1 yard. Not a good day for them.

Offensive line: D

They only let Herbert get sacked twice and hit only four times, but they didn’t help open holes for the running game. Herbert seemed hurried all night.

Defensive line: D

Linval Joseph’s sack is the only reason this isn’t and F. He was the bright spot on the defensive line.

Edge rushers: D

Joey Bosa and Uchenna Nwosu had sacks, but the run defense was terrible. Atrocious. They didn’t help their defensive line.

Linebackers: C+

Only because Kyzir White had two interceptions. They didn’t help in run support, and it hurt the Chargers in the long run.

Secondary: C-

They missed tackles. They slowed down the passing attack of the Ravens, but they couldn’t handle the moment at times.

Coaching: D

First game were Brandon Staley and CO. were outcoached. It happened on offense, defense, and special teams. Bad performance all around.

Special teams: F

They gave up explosive plays especially right after halftime. Kicker Tristan Vizcaino missed his fifth extra point of the season. They also had nothing on kickoff return.

Next opportunity: A

It is the bye week. The team now gets away from football and can get their mind right. When they come back, they need to be ready. They should also get three players back from injury.