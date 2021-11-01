Chargers Grades after their Loss to the Patriots

Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayCharger ReportSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Chargers Grades After Loss to Patriots

    The offense hasn't been good as of late.
    Author:

    The Chargers lost 27-24 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. It was an ugly game for the offense and it actually wasn’t the defense who cost them the game. The defense actually kept them in the game.

    It was a bad showing especially because of how close the game was towards the end. Chargers offense has had two terrible games in a row. Something is going on.

    Quarterback: D

    Second straight bad game for Justin Herbert. He threw two interceptions one turned into a pick six. His other interception was popped up by Austin Ekeler. It hasn’t been pretty as of late.

    Running backs: C

    Staley said after the game he felt like the running game has improved. Ekeler’s drop was turned into an interception. Jackson get out with an injury and Rountree couldn’t get it going.

    Receivers: D

    Too many drops. Jalen Guyton has been a non-factor. Mike Williams was basically taken away. Credit to Josh Palmer on his first career touchdown catch.

    Tight end: F

    Jared Cook wasn’t looking on that pass from Herbert and it turned into a pick six. No tight end has stepped up since the Browns win.

    Offensive line: F-

    The right side of the offensive line is terrible. Matt Judon had eight pressures against Storm Norton, according to PFF. Chargers need to make some changes here.

    Read More

    Defensive line: B

    Justin Jones’ return was felt on Sunday. The defensive line had energy thanks to his return. They were able to slow down the rushing attack.

    Linebackers: B-

    They had some moments especially with Drue Tranquill coming back. They helped slow down the run, but at times couldn’t get off the blocking from the Pats offensive line.

    Secondary: B

    Derwin James was a beast on Sunday. The secondary was missing Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. but still managed to not allow a touchdown and held it down for the most part.

    Special Teams: G

    Gunner Olszewski has been a problem for the Chargers and he was yet again. He gave the Patriots offense good starting field position. He was a reason why the Patriots won.

    Coaching: D

    Bill Belichick showed his complete attention to every detail.

    Next Opportunity: ???

    They play at the Philadelphia Eagles. What Chargers team is going to show up? The Eagles just blew out the Lions and their offense looked good.

    USATSI_17070848
    News

    Chargers Grades after their Loss to the Patriots

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_17069557
    Game Day

    Chargers QB Justin Herbert and offense struggled in loss to Patriots

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_15276938
    News

    Chargers ST vs. Gunner Olszewski is a matchup that could decide outcome

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_15225202
    News

    Chargers Bring DT Justin Jones Back From IR For Sunday's Game

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_16930316
    News

    Chargers Face Former TE Hunter Henry on Sunday

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_16975927
    News

    Chargers versus Patriots Prediction and Breakdown

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_16931813
    News

    Chargers HC Brandon Staley 'Hopeful" RB Austin Ekeler Can Play Sunday

    Oct 29, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 5.46.44 PM
    News

    Chris Harris Jr. Doesn't Forget 45-0 Loss to Patriots in 2020

    Oct 28, 2021