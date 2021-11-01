Chargers Grades after their Loss to the Patriots

The Chargers lost 27-24 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. It was an ugly game for the offense and it actually wasn’t the defense who cost them the game. The defense actually kept them in the game.

It was a bad showing especially because of how close the game was towards the end. Chargers offense has had two terrible games in a row. Something is going on.

Quarterback: D

Second straight bad game for Justin Herbert. He threw two interceptions one turned into a pick six. His other interception was popped up by Austin Ekeler. It hasn’t been pretty as of late.

Running backs: C

Staley said after the game he felt like the running game has improved. Ekeler’s drop was turned into an interception. Jackson get out with an injury and Rountree couldn’t get it going.

Receivers: D

Too many drops. Jalen Guyton has been a non-factor. Mike Williams was basically taken away. Credit to Josh Palmer on his first career touchdown catch.

Tight end: F

Jared Cook wasn’t looking on that pass from Herbert and it turned into a pick six. No tight end has stepped up since the Browns win.

Offensive line: F-

The right side of the offensive line is terrible. Matt Judon had eight pressures against Storm Norton, according to PFF. Chargers need to make some changes here.

Defensive line: B

Justin Jones’ return was felt on Sunday. The defensive line had energy thanks to his return. They were able to slow down the rushing attack.

Linebackers: B-

They had some moments especially with Drue Tranquill coming back. They helped slow down the run, but at times couldn’t get off the blocking from the Pats offensive line.

Secondary: B

Derwin James was a beast on Sunday. The secondary was missing Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. but still managed to not allow a touchdown and held it down for the most part.

Special Teams: G

Gunner Olszewski has been a problem for the Chargers and he was yet again. He gave the Patriots offense good starting field position. He was a reason why the Patriots won.

Coaching: D

Bill Belichick showed his complete attention to every detail.

Next Opportunity: ???

They play at the Philadelphia Eagles. What Chargers team is going to show up? The Eagles just blew out the Lions and their offense looked good.