Chargers positional grades after loss to Minnesota

The Chargers suffered their fourth loss of the season on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. It was a game in which the offense couldn’t consistently muster up offensive drives they did a week ago.

It was a tough loss, but maybe the team will learn from this before their tough matchup next weekend. Here are the grades for the Chargers:

Quarterback: C-

This was not a typical game from Justin Herbert. He threw a bad interception but also led the Chargers to two touchdowns. It could have been more, but mistakes led to the loss.

Running back: D

They ran the ball for 60 yards between three backs. Larry Rountree scored his first career touchdown, but there is no consistency behind Austin Ekeler, and it is starting to become a problem.

Wide receivers: C-

This is only because Keenan Allen almost had 100-yards receiving, but there is a lot of questions after Allen. Where is Mike Williams? Will either Jalen Guyton or Josh Palmer step up?

Tight ends: D-

Jared Cook had a crucial drop on third down before halftime that could have helped the Chargers put some more points up before halftime. After coming off a great game in Philly, the tight ends didn’t help.

Offensive line: D+

They gave up two sacks and six hits on Herbert. Staley mentioned that he didn’t like some of the hits that Herbert took on Sunday.

Defensive line: C

They weren’t terrible against the run on Sunday. They did give up big plays at times, but Dalvin Cook had an average of 3.9 yards per carry, which is good compared to other games.

Linebackers: C-

Kenneth Murray started the game with some nice plays but then missed a couple of big tackles. Kyzir White had another strong game.

Secondary: F

Giving up two big receptions late in the game when the team needed a stop is a killer for a defense. It happened on Sunday, which is why this is an F. Two significant conversions for the Vikings.

Special Teams: C

Two Hopkins field goals and one nice 14-yard return by Andre Roberts. They did give up a 45-yard return to Dede Westbrook.

Coaching: D-

It wasn’t a typical coached game by Brandon Staley and his staff. No fourth-down attempts and just a lot of mistakes.

Next opportunity: F

Pittsburgh has an excellent defense and has great coaching. Big Ben is dealing with COVID, and his status is up in the air. Even if he doesn’t play, the Chargers are in for a fight next Sunday.