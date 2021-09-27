Chargers postgame grades following their victory against KC

The Chargers returned to Los Angeles with a crucial victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. They sit at 2-1 and have a chance to move up in the division next Monday when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was an impressive victory in front of a hostile fan base and a team that has been a Super Bowl contender in recent memory.

Here are the Chargers positional grades after the 30-24 victory:

Quarterback: A+

Justin Herbert had zero turnovers and scored four touchdowns. Head coach Brandon Staley called him the best player on the field, and he was correct.

Running back: B+

Austin Ekeler touched the ball 17 times for 107 yards and scored a touchdown. Justin Jackson and Larry Rountree need to do a better job of making the most of their opportunity when they are in the game. They had six touches for three yards.

Wide receiver: A+

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are on a tear right now. They combined for 15 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns. They are showing they might be the best duo in the NFL. Jalen Guyton got a pass interference called on the fourth-and 9, but he did have a crucial drop in the end zone in the second quarter, which could have increased the score to 21-0.

Tight ends: B

They helped with blocking for Herbert. Cook made two catches for 27 yards while Parham set up a touchdown when he made a 19-yard reception.

Offensive line: B+

The offensive line held up way better than the previous week against the Cowboys. The Chargers kept bringing in Trey Pipkins to help with blocking. They need to improve their run blocking.

Defensive line: B-

They were getting pressure on Mahomes often and making him scramble. They struggled again stopping the run. Their defensive line needs to be better against the run, but good showing.

Linebackers: C+

There is something going on with the linebackers. Kyzir White is playing well and he got a sack, but with Kenneth Murray. He was a solidified starter but yesterday they started rotating him with Drue Tranquill. The former Fighting Irish player had some good moments, but as a unit they need to do better at helping against the run.

Outside linebackers: B

Joey Bosa played 70 percent of the snaps with a messed up ankle and got a sack. Kyler Fackrell created some pressure also. Uchenna Nwosu missed tackles and potential sacks. He needs to fix that stuff up before the Raiders game.

Cornerbacks: A-

What more can be said about Asante Samuel Jr.? A diving interception and playing at a high level. Tevaughn Campbell created two turnovers. Michael Davis struggled a bit in coverage but recovered two fumbles.

Safeties: A

Derwin James had a dislocated shoulder and still played great football. Nasir Adderley is getting better as the weeks progress. Alohi Gilman had that clutch sliding interception to give the offense the ball back. Good showing.

Special Teams: B

Tristan Vizcaino missed two extra points, but the wind was blowing at over 20 mph on Sunday.

Coaching: A

They came in with a plan and executed it. Big time game from the coaching staff as a whole.

Next opportunity: A

The Chargers will face the 3-0 LV Raiders but there is a real opportunity, if the Chargers win, to be right there in the mix for the division. They haven’t won the AFC West since 2009.