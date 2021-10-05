Chargers players grades after their victory over Las Vegas Raiders

In Monday night's matchup, the Chargers (3-1) had a strong showing against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-1). Both teams knew the Denver Broncos had lost, and they needed a win to keep ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The home team had to overcome a weather delay and a Raiders resurgence in the second half, but they were able to close it up and win the game.

Here are the positional grades for the Chargers.

Quarterback: A

Justin Herbert threw for three touchdowns and found numerous weapons to give the ball to in certain situations. Strong game from him.

Running backs: A

Austin Ekeler rocked the guitar celebration twice, so that means he reached the end zone twice. He had a career best 117 yards rushing on 15 attempts. Larry Rountree had 11 carries for 31 yards.

Wide receivers: B

The Raiders defense made it a point to try to double Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. They both still put in work, Allen catching seven passes for 36 yards. They also had a good blocking game.

Tights ends: A

Jared Cook played his best game in a Chargers uniform. He had a clutch 4th down catch while also having 70 yards and a touchdown. Donald Parham added a touchdown while Stephen Anderson had a 34-yard catch.

Offensive line: B-

They did a great job opening up holes for Ekeler and the backs. They gave up two sacks but, most importantly, let Herbert take too many hits.

Defensive line: A

They held Josh Jacobs to 40 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Jerry Tillery had a strong game along with Christian Covington, with both of them having big sacks.

Edge rushers: B+

Joey Bosa had consistent pressure on Carr and even had a strip-sack. Kyler Fackrell also had a strong game with a good sack.

Linebackers: B+

Helped slow down the running backs. Kyzir White had a Carr sack while Drue Tranquill was doing a good job of blitzing and hitting the right gap.

Secondary: B+

There were some mistakes like the Asante Samuel Jr. pass interference. Also, letting Henry Ruggs get loose a couple of times, but overall strong night. Also, Derwin James interception to end the game was big.

Coaching: A

Brandon Staley, Joe Lombardi, and Renaldo Hill had a strong game overall. They had the perfect plan coming in to stop the run while also getting consistent pressure on Carr. The offense found other ways to win when Allen and Williams were taken away.

Next opportunity: A

The Cleveland Browns come to town. They have a two-headed monster at running back with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, so the defense will need another strong performance against the run. Plus, their offense features quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Odell Beckham Jr. Chargers will have their hands full on both sides of the football.