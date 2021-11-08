Chargers ratings after a strong showing against the Eagles

It was a strong performance from the Chargers on Sunday.

The Chargers (5-3) had a strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6). It felt as close to a “must win” for the Chargers as any game has felt this season. They needed to return to LA with a victory.

Here are the grades after their victory against the Eagles.

Quarterback: A+

32/38, 356 yards, and three total touchdowns.

Running back: B

They had a quiet game until the final drive when Austin Ekeler turned it on. He finished with 17 carries for 59 yards. They also blocked well for their quarterback.

Wide receivers: A+

All four receivers had a catch plus Keenan Allen had a 12 reception for 104 yards. Mike Williams had 2 catches for 58 yards which includes the 49-yard reception. Good showing by the receivers.

Tight ends: A+

Jared Cook, Donald Parham, and Stephen Anderson had 11 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. All three helped blocking as well.

Offensive line: A+

No sacks allowed.

Defensive line: C

They couldn’t stop the run. They allowed 176 yards for two touchdowns from four ball carries. Linval Joseph had a strong game. He is underrated.

Linebackers: C

They couldn’t stop the run and it almost hurt the team.

Secondary: B-

They did some good things for two of their starters being out. They did allow Devonta Smith to go off for 116 yards and a touchdown, but held the rest of the receivers in check. They tried helping against the run as much as they could.

Special Teams: B

This was the strongest night by the special teams. Andre Roberts had four kick returns for 96 yards with a long of 39. Dustin Hopkins hit a game winner along with another field goal. He did miss an extra point, which is why this grade isn’t higher.

Coaching: A-

Joe Lombardi deserves his recognition for the offensive gameplan. All five groups of the offense played extremely well. Defense allowed too much from the three runners and even let Smith go nuts. Special teams had a solid night.

Next opportunity: ?

It depends on which Chargers and Vikings teams show up. If this Chargers offense shows up then they might be able to dominate. The Vikings took it to Baltimore but lost last week to Cooper Rush. Both teams are unpredictable.