Chargers grades after their loss against the Dallas Cowboys

The Chargers suffered their first loss 20-17 of the season against the Dallas Cowboys. There was some mistakes made on Sunday, which the Chargers need to clean up especially beause of who they are facing next weekend.

Here are the grades:

Quarterback: C+

Justin Herbert had a good game being able to move the ball up and down the field. There is a cause for concern that he has three interceptions in two weeks with two of them coming in the red zone. He is used to scoring touchdowns in the red zone. OC Joe Lombardi needs to fix his red zone play calling.

Running back: B

It seemed like at times Austin Ekeler was getting whatever he wanted running the football. He was slowed down a little bit receiving but did make a great one-handed pass in the second half. Larry Rountree didn’t get much of an opportunity while Justin Jackson rushed the ball four times for 21 yards.

Wide receivers: B+

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams combined for 11 passes for 199 yards and one touchdown. It felt at times that Williams was getting whatever he wanted and Lombardi didn’t go more to him in the second half. Bolts needed more from Josh Palmer, K.J. Hill and Jalen Guyton.

Tight ends: D

It felt like they didn’t do enough on Sunday to help the offense. Lombardi needs to incorporate Donald Parham more and they did Sunday but it came back because of a Jared Cook hold. The offense needs more production from their tight ends.

Offensive line: S

S for Storm Norton. The Cowboys converted first round pick Micah Parsons to defensive end and he dominated that right side of the line. He was getting consistent pressure and it disrupted Herbert. Chargers need to start considering other avenues if Bryan Bulaga will miss much more time or the season. Center Corey Linsley had two penalties, but rookie Rashawn Slater had another great game.

Defensive line: F

The Cowboys rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns. They averaged over six yards a carry and that starts with the defensive line. They missed Justin Jones in the run game.

Linebackers: D-

Same as the defensive line. They needed to have a stronger impact.

Secondary: C

Derwin James was asked to play mostly in the slot and he was a warrior. Asante Samuel Jr. got his first career interception while also playing well in coverage. Nasir Adderley needs to come down with these potential interceptions and make better decisions.

Special teams: B

Tristian Vizcaino missed a field goal but made two others. They have good coverage, but one bone headed play was when K.J. Hill decided to catch a punt at the two-yard line and tried to bring it out. Only got to the nine-yard line.

Coaching: B

It was terrible execution by the players and some mistakes that were made were out of their hands. Lombardi needs to clean some stuff up. Plus, the offensive line needs to be fully evaluated.

Next opportunity: D-

They play division rival Kansas City Chiefs. It is going to be loud and there will be a sea of red. Can Herbert stop turning the ball over? Will they make a change at offensive line? Can the defense clean things up? As the Riddler would say “too many questions.”