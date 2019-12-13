Gus Bradley: Vikings Have 'A Very, Very Good Offense'

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Though the Los Angeles Chargers no longer have a playoff berth for which to compete in 2019, they still see the final month of the season as an opportunity for player and team development. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley echoed those sentiments, highlighting the team's strong performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It was a good win in Jacksonville," Bradley says. "I thought we played pretty well. We really played hard. There are countless plays, when we looked at tape, where guys really across the board -- defensive line, linebackers, DBs -- where the effort really jumped out. I think it was a good illustration that we tackled very well. I know in the beginning of the season, that we felt we needed some work on that. It's one game, but overall, pretty pleased with the performance."

The Chargers only allowed 10 points on Sunday, but that alone doesn't fully encompass the quality of the performance. After the Jaguars drove down into the red zone on the opening possession, Los Angeles stiffened up and held their opponents to a mere field goal attempt. Jacksonville wouldn't score again until the third quarter. By that point, the Chargers had a commanding 31-10 lead. The defensive front led by Joey Bosa, Brandon Mebane, and Melvin Ingram did a tremendous job of slowing down Leonard Fournette, the powerhouse running back in the midst of a career year.

But while the defense's play against the Jaguars proved positive, Bradley sees the Chargers' upcoming opponents as a greater challenge.

"A very, very good offense," Bradley says of the Vikings. "An explosive offense. The whole system -- I don't know if they have categorized it as a system -- the Mike Shanahan, the Gary Kubiak, Kyle Shanahan, the Sean McVay -- that type of offense is very challenging because they're a committed run team. They really attack defenses. Off of those runs, they have play-action passes and things like that really keep you on your toes. It'll be a challenging week."

Few teams have leaned on play-action more heavily this season than the Vikings, who use it on nearly a third of their offensive snaps. That level of misdirection can put considerable strain on the linebackers, baiting them into disadvantageous positions and opening up huge plays in the passing game. It also doesn't hurt that the Vikings have one of the best running backs in the NFL and a quarterback playing arguably the best football of his career, Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins, respectively.

"They have a very good running back, probably the best on that we've faced thus far as far as his talent level and the things that he can do," Bradley says of Cook. "The quarterback is playing really well -- a high completion percentage, playing smart, making good decisions -- and they have threats on the outside along with the tight ends. The offensive line is not a big offensive line like some of the offensive lines that we've seen, but they're probably ranked as one of the top offensive lines that we've seen just because of their ability to move. They just really work well together. They're very well coached. It'll be a great challenge for us."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH