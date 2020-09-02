ChargerReport
HBO Hard Knocks Chargers recap: Social Justice, Justin Herbert progress, and Mike Williams injury

Fernando Ramirez

The fourth episode of HBO's Emmy award-winning show Hard Knocks took place on Tuesday night. Another excellent episode featured a behind-the-scenes look to what led Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn to cancel the team's scrimmage at SoFi Stadium and instead bring awareness to racism.

Hard Knocks shows that Lynn had a zoom call with his players and coaches the night before the scrimmage. Lynn spoke about the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He reacted by saying, "Unfreaking believable." He said that he tipped his cap off to the NBA for boycotting their playoff games.

On Thursday, while driving to the stadium, Lynn decided it was time to listen to everyone and not practice. He brought all the guys into the locker room.

"Right now, I feel like a lot of guys in here got something on your mind, and you need to get it out," Lynn said. "I don't want to take the football field until we get it out. And I don't give a damn how long we're in this locker room. We're gonna get it out right now. And we're gonna talk."

He spoke but then handed it off to special team’s coach George Stewart.

"Guys, I'm 62 years old...62. I've lived this life. I've talked to some of you men this morning," Stewart explained. "I'm tired. I'm tired. I've seen in from age 6 to 62 years old. I'm tired of it. I grew up in the damn South. Excuse my damn language. I know what it's like to be oppressed. We talk about, 'What can we do?' You gotta lose something to get something. I look at Colin Kaepernick. His ass lost millions of f****** dollars because he believed in something. ---If it's us, we gotta go do it. You gotta be willing to lose something."

When Stewart speaks up, players listen, when the media spoke to some players after every one of them mentioned the special team coach's speech.

In the final scene, players in the locker room are hugging and fist-bumping each other. Then Lynn is sitting in a chair with quarterback Tyrod Taylor and some other players, and they ask their head coach if they will be making up for the scrimmage or not.

"Things change like I told you every day," replied an exhausted Lynn with a smile. "So... on my way home, I'll figure out what we're going to be doing tomorrow."

Herbert shows growing pains and a new hope in the same episode

It is no secret that rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has had his growing pains this training camp, but he is learning from them.

He dropped back, during the show, and the pocket collapses during the episode, so he takes off running, but is tagged right away. A sack by the defense. One of the defensive players tells the young quarterback, "This isn't Washington State."

For weeks, the media had heard that Herbert and Hamilton are always together. The show proved it. Every time Herbert comes off the field, he goes straight to Hamilton.

The Oregon product comes out a day later and leads the team to a touchdown. Quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, "That was a graduate-level rep." Herbert is showing some promise, but he is not ready yet.

Lynn told the media that he likes that Herbert is uncomfortable because he will learn from his mistakes and get better.

Mike Williams injury

There was a funny scene between receivers Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and defensive end Melvin Ingram where they talk about the size of Williams gloves. Ingram teams up with Allen to give the young receiver a hard time about it.

The real highlight of this was Williams coming down hard, trying to dive for a catch. He is on the ground, and receivers coach Phil McGeoghan says many expletives and takes off running to make sure his receiver is okay.

He wasn't.

Lynn runs over and asks the receiver, "Mike, you okay?"

The receiver shook his head.

Lynn said it was a shoulder injury. He could be out for a little bit.

