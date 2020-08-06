Chargers have no players opt out of the 2020 season

The deadline to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has come and gone. The Los Angeles Chargers were one of less than a handful of teams that had no players opt-out.

When the media spoke to Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday afternoon, he stated that to his knowledge, no one was going to opt out and that no players had tested positive for COVID.

The Bolts brass has stated numerous times that they are taking this seriously.

"We have protocols," said Lynn. "The NFL and NFLPA they met for a long time and put together a very detailed list of protocols, so far it has worked for us. The players are doing what they are supposed to do. They are executing the plan. I have told them 'That protocol plan may be more important than the game plan.'"

The Chargers are doing individual workouts where all of the machines are six feet apart, and players have to wear masks during those workouts. When they go to their individual position groups, the players wear masks while running around the field.

"We are trying to practice as we practice," explained Lynn. "When we can limit guys exposure, that's what we are trying to do. If we can do that 22 hours out of the day, then that is our goal, but those two hours, we got to practice."

Now the Chargers will go into the 2020 season with a full squad and take the proper steps to make sure they also have a healthy team.