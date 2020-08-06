ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers have no players opt out of the 2020 season

Fernando Ramirez

The deadline to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has come and gone. The Los Angeles Chargers were one of less than a handful of teams that had no players opt-out.

When the media spoke to Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday afternoon, he stated that to his knowledge, no one was going to opt out and that no players had tested positive for COVID.

The Bolts brass has stated numerous times that they are taking this seriously.

"We have protocols," said Lynn. "The NFL and NFLPA they met for a long time and put together a very detailed list of protocols, so far it has worked for us. The players are doing what they are supposed to do. They are executing the plan. I have told them 'That protocol plan may be more important than the game plan.'"

The Chargers are doing individual workouts where all of the machines are six feet apart, and players have to wear masks during those workouts. When they go to their individual position groups, the players wear masks while running around the field.

"We are trying to practice as we practice," explained Lynn. "When we can limit guys exposure, that's what we are trying to do. If we can do that 22 hours out of the day, then that is our goal, but those two hours, we got to practice."

Now the Chargers will go into the 2020 season with a full squad and take the proper steps to make sure they also have a healthy team.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Best case scenario for Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The Chargers drafted Justin Herbert sixth overall, but what could be the best case scenario for the young quarterback?

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltzMania

Chargers Positional Review: Quarterback

The Chargers have begun training camp, but with a new quarterback under center what is the position looking like these days?

Fernando Ramirez

by

THEKING54

Chargers Positional Review: Austin Ekeler and the running back position

Now that Melvin Gordon has moved on, Anthony Lynn breaks down each of his running backs and what makes them special.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Joey Bosa Thankful for Contract Extension with Chargers

Chargers will now have Joey Bosa under contract for the next six seasons, but what lead up to the defensive end showing up a few minutes before the training camp deadline?

Fernando Ramirez

by

JohnChargerFan

Players Safety comes First says Chargers GM Telesco & Coach Lynn

The NFL world has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chargers say no matter what players safety will come first this season.

Fernando Ramirez

by

Bolt22

Chargers could Practice at SoFi Stadium says Anthony Lynn

Now that preseason games have been cancelled the Chargers are considering practicing at SoFi Stadium.

Fernando Ramirez

The Chargers O-Line is the Most Important Position Group in the NFL in 2019

The Los Angeles Chargers have high hopes of winning a Super Bowl, and their roster seems to validate their optimism. However, a 30th ranked offensive line, if not improved, could spoil a potentially "super" season.

Jared Martin

by

KenLambert

Chargers' Russell Okung: 'I definitely looked death right in the face'

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung discusses the pulmonary embolism that he dealt with in June and his return to football.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers RB Justin Jackson lands in walking boot as Melvin Gordon arrives

At least for now, the Chargers won't have to make any tough decisions in the backfield as Justin Jackson's calf will keep him sidelined this weekend.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker