Chargers 'will know more' about COVID listed players on Saturday

The Chargers final injury report before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday had defensive tackle Linval Joseph as doubtful due to a shoulder injury.

Doubtful is usually a 75% chance of not playing in the game.

"Very sore, and nothing long term at this point, but just real soreness," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said.

That means the team could possibly be missing him on Sunday, which is a big part of their defense not only because he plugs up the middle, but he has been one of their most durable free agent signings.

Joseph has been a solid contributor on the defensive line, especially two weeks ago in Philadelphia when he had nine tackles.

He is not the only question mark on the defense. The Chargers already had linebacker Drue Tranquill on the COVID list, but this week they added defensive tackles Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington and edge rusher Joey Bosa.

Covington, Tranquill, and Tillery tested positive for COVID, while Bosa was a "close contact" and tested negative.

"They have a chance to play in the game, and I think tomorrow we'll know a lot more," Staley said.

If Bosa tests negative again Saturday, he will be eligible for the game.

When it comes to Tranquill, Saturday will be the tenth day he has been on the COVID list, so he is eligible to come off and has a chance to play on Sunday. If he does, it will be interesting to see if he or Kenneth Murray got the start next to Kyzir White.

"We will play all three of them if they if Drue can come back," Staley said.

Staley did mention that they have several packages that could feature each of their skill sets. For instance, Murray has been taking reps at edge rusher, so maybe the defensive coaching staff tries to throw him there more.

Going back to the defensive line, it will be interesting to see if they are missing three key pieces to their defensive line what the strategy will be against Pittsburgh. They did add Breiden Fehoko, but they might need one or two more players.

Plus, they need some secondary help with Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb being doubtful for the matchup, and neither of them practiced this week.

They will get a boost in the secondary with the return of cornerback Michael Davis and free safety Nasir Adderley. Davis has been out for two games with a hamstring injury will Adderley missed last week with an ankle injury.

Since Davis was out for two weeks, is he a full go, or is he on a snap count?

"If he is out there on the field, then he will play full, and that's a position it's an expectation position to go the whole way," Staley explained.

On Saturday afternoon, more should be known about the team's additions from the practice squad, plus what will happen with the four COVID listed players.