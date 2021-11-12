Chargers have three starters questionable heading into Sunday

There are some questions on the injury report heading into the weekend for the Chargers against the Minnesota Vikings. They have four players questionable heading into the weekend and also two players doubtful.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa showed up on the injury report Thursday afternoon with an ankle injury, and he was limited. He missed practice on Friday and is questionable heading into Sunday.

"Thursday practice and just tweaked an ankle, but he was out there today, and we expect him to play this weekend," Staley said.

Last Sunday, wide receiver Keenan Allen took a hit by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards late in the fourth quarter. He told the media afterward that his knee was hurting. He didn't practice Wednesday but was limited on both Thursday and Friday.

"He was hurting a little bit, but he was out of practice on Thursday in full pads and practiced well and was out there again today," Staley said. "So, he's sore, but he'll play in the game."

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. missed last weekend's game due to a concussion, but he practiced all week and is officially out of the concussion protocol.

"He bounced back well and got his rest and really was ready to practice this week," Staley said.

Staley did mention that Tevaughn Campbell and Samuel will both start at cornerback on Sunday.

Another starting player that is questionable is free safety Nasir Adderley, who is dealing with an ankle injury. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was limited on Sunday. Staley said that he is 50/50 to play.

The return of Samuel brings a lot to the defense because they will be facing talented receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, so that will help the secondary. Bosa is also critical to their operation because of his natural ability to disrupt the quarterback.

On offense, Allen is a big part of what the Chargers do, so quarterback Justin Herbert should have all his weapons ready to go on Sunday.