Chargers Have Turned Their Bad Late Game Fortunes in Three-Game Win Streak

The script on the 2020 season for the Chargers has been flipped the last three games. They have beaten the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos. Three-game win streak after being defeated 45-0 by the New England Patriots.

They couldn't get turnovers, stop the opposing offense, and there were some terrible decisions made at crucial times.

"It's going our way," said receiver Mike Williams. "I'll probably say that when we needed a play, we are making the plays. So, everything's kind of working out right now."

So, what changed?

"We not really doing too much different," said Williams. "I mean, we are making the plays when it counts. That's the that's the biggest thing. Not shooting ourselves in the foot. Playing smart football."

The Chargers defense has stepped up since the three-game win streak. The defense has six interceptions and five sacks during the streak.

Some of the turnovers have come in crucial moments. In the Falcons game, two interceptions came late in the game. The following game, Chris Harris Jr. picked off Marcus Mariota late in the game. This last weekend, they picked off Drew Lock in a red zone opportunity early in the game, then a game-clinching interception was made by receiver Mike Williams.

"We're starting to come together as a team right now," said defensive tackle Justin Jones. "I feel like we're playing good ball right now, all three sides of the ball, which is what we were missing all year long. So, the fact that we're sitting here, we always knew we could do it. We just getting it done right now."

Earlier in the season, the Chargers blew numerous leads to some of the top teams in the NFL. They blew a 17-6 lead over Kansas City. They blew a 24-7 lead against Tampa Bay. They blew a 20-3 lead against New Orleans. They blew a 16-point lead against Jacksonville but still won. They also blew a 24-3 lead against the Denver Broncos in their first meeting.

"That's probably been the most frustrating part of the season because it's like that, like, yeah, we made some mistakes," said Jones. "But we still have had the opportunity to win the game, and we didn't follow through."

In the last three games, the offense has had some negative situations, but their rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has been tremendous. He has been down Williams, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, and even running back Austin Ekeler at times, but he has found a way to win games.

When facing the Falcons, he hit two big passes to Henry and Tyron Johnson to set up a Michael Badgley game-winning field goal. A couple of days later, against the Raiders, Herbert completed a 53-yard pass to Jalen Guyton to set up his one-yard quarterback sneak to win the game. The second time facing the Broncos, Herbert hit Guyton for a 23-yard pass, and some nice runs from Ekeler set up another Badgley game-winner.

Herbert has learned an important lesson in the last three games.

"In the NFL, you got to kind of find a way to win games," said Herbert. "There's a way to do it, and there's a way not to do it. We kind of experienced that in the first half of the season. But as these games have gone on, I think our team is has begun to learn, and we've gotten better."

The season is winding down, and the questions being asked about the team and coaching staff. The players are not listening to the noise, and as they have said, they are playing for each other and look to win their third divisional game in a row, something they haven't done since 2013.

"That feeling knowing that we ended on a really strong note," said Jones. "That gives you momentum going into the offseason."