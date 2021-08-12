Chargers QB Justin Herbert and others will not play in preseason games

Since being named the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has talked about “a plan” that the coaching staff has for each player. He knows that his team is made up of rookie, young, and veteran players.

He has also tried to develop a relationship with each player to meet with each one and tell them each plan he has for them.

Staley announced on Thursday that quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, receiver Keenan Allen, right tackle Bryan Bulaga, center Corey Linsley, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, and safety Derwin James will not play in the preseason.

This is a part of Staley’s plan. That is why he has the team practice the way they practice.

This is about making it healthy to week one.

“Our practices are going to be a lot more like games than these preseason games,” Staley said. “The environment that we create on our practice field is where the real action is in the preseason.”

Herbert is a young quarterback, but there is no reason to have him out there and possibly take a shot or something. The Chargers know what Ekeler brings as the running back of the team. They also know Allen is open 24/7 and is a 100 reception 1,000-yard receiver.

Bulaga was injured numerous times last year, so that is why Staley and the coaching staff are trying to keep him upright. That is why Bulaga hasn’t taken all of the 11 on 11 snaps or even one on ones because they don’t need him doing it. The same basically goes for Linsley and Joseph, besides being injured last year. He is a veteran, and the team knows what he can do. Also, add tight end Jared Cook.

“That’s why we spend all our time pouring into these practices,” Staley said. “We can create that camaraderie. We can create that cohesion. We can create those game-like situations where those guys can figure things out together.”

Safety Derwin James has been injured in the last two preseasons. Staley wants to take it easy with him preseason games wise. James has played in every snap during 11 on 11 in the first team portion and looks to be all the way back.

Staley has a plan with his players and is executing it. He knows what each one of his players is about and what they will bring to the team. It wasn’t asked if edge rusher Joey Bosa will play, but he fills the boxes that each of the other players do, so he might not go.

“I was in college not too long ago,” Staley said. “They don’t have preseason in college, and it seems to work just fine there. Last year, we didn’t have it. Teams did just fine without it.”

Herbert did fine with no preseason and coming in week two against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Staley came into training camp with a plan, and so far, it has worked with no serious injuries. Also, perhaps part of the plan is not to show what the new offense and defense will look like until they play the Washington Football Team.

It was announced that Chase Daniel will start at quarterback on Saturday. He is in a quarterback two battle against Easton Stick.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Nasir Adderley will play.

· Staley mentioned all of the rookies will play except Mark Webb because of injury.

· He mentioned that receiver Mike Williams has a hip injury.

· Staley said that if this was game week one LB Kenneth Murray “would play.” So, it is precaution why he won’t play on Saturday.